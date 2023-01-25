Back in April 2022, Fivio Foreign blessed his fans with his debut album, B.I.B.L.E., which came with 17 tracks and contributions from Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Quavo, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chlöe, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Blueface, and more. Since then, fans have been able to enjoy visuals from the project for cuts like “For Nothin,” “Hello” featuring Chlöe and KayCyy, and “What’s My Name” featuring Queen Naija and Coi Leray.

Yesterday (Jan. 24), the Brooklyn-bred emcee returned with “Notice Me,” a high-energy posse cut with assists from Tata, Jenn Carter, and Kyle Richh. The accompanying visual is directed by frequent collaborator JLShotThat and features scenes of the squad hitting an NFL game, partying in the streets of Brooklyn, and more. On the track, Fivio sets the tone with his introduction bars:

“Fivio Foreign, don’t f**k with no dizzy (Nah), got a problem, tell ’em get with me (Baow)/ Try to shoot me, but they didn’t hit me, scammin’ what we steal, lookin’ for a city (Uh)/ Off a Perc’ and I’m lookin’ for a titty (Yeah), got a thot and I’m lookin’ for a spizzy (Yeah)/ Got a condom, I don’t go raw diggy (Nah), my demons, I’m bringin’ ’em all with me/ Say my name and I’m coming, I’m throwin’ (Boom), do a drill on a camera and show it (Baow)”

Outside of his own releases, the “City of Gods” rapper can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Outcast” by Malaa, “Repeat” by FNF Chop, “C.A.B.” by Chris Brown, and more. Prior to the aforementioned B.I.B.L.E. album, Fivio’s only body of work was 2020’s 800 BC, which housed his breakout hit “Big Drip.”

Be sure to press play on Fivio Foreign’s brand new “Notice Me” music video down below.