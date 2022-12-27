Back in April, Fivio Foreign blessed his fans with his debut album, B.I.B.L.E., which came with 17 tracks and contributions from Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Quavo, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chlöe, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Blueface, and more. Since then, fans have been able to enjoy visuals from the project for cuts like “For Nothin,” “Hello” featuring Chlöe and KayCyy, and “What’s My Name” featuring Queen Naija and Coi Leray.

Yesterday (Dec. 26), the Brooklyn-bred emcee returned with “Sicc & Tired,” his last offering of the year. In the new visual filmed and edited by JLShotThat and BlindCapVision, Fivio spends an eventful day in New York City while he delivers some bars about wanting to see change:

“Ѕо ѕісk аnd tіrеd, uh, І’m ѕо ѕісk аnd tіrеd, sісk оf n**gаѕ dуіn’/ Yеаh, І’m ѕо ѕісk аnd tіrеd, ѕісk оf n**gаѕ dуіn’/ Іf І nаmе drор, thеу gеt mоrе lіt ‘cаuѕе thеm n**gаѕ аіn’t bіg аѕ І аm, and І fееl lіkе І’m blеѕѕеd wіth а bіg ехсіtеmеnt”

In an interview from earlier this year, Fivio explained that although his debut album took years to drop, he chose to outwork his circumstances. “I seen a lot of people complain about they label situations,” he said. “I never complained about my label situation. I didn’t drop my album in two years right? I just made myself the best. I thought to myself, ‘So, if they not letting me drop, maybe I need to get better. Maybe I should turn up more. Maybe I should force the hand.’ So, I started going harder. I didn’t go to sleep. I worked.”

Outside of his own releases, the “City of Gods” rapper can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Outcast” by Malaa, “Repeat” by FNF Chop, “C.A.B.” by Chris Brown, and more.

Be sure to press play on Fivio Foreign’s brand new music video for “Sicc & Tired” down below.