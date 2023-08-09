On Tuesday (Aug. 8), Trippie Redd took to Instagram to give singer Skye Morales an emotional public apology for cheating on her. “Just wanted to publicly apologize to Skye. Do not be mad at her, I cheated. She [may] not have had the best attitude with me, but she was the most loyal partner [I’ve] ever had and I lost her,” the “Miss the Rage” rapper wrote in the now-deleted post. “I just want [you] guys to be better than me. So if [you] find someone that makes [you] feel special, think before [you] do [when] [you’re] mad. I will never forgive myself for this s**t ever.”

He continued, “I’m sorry, Skye, I don’t even want you to forgive me. I just want [you] to know I understand, I feel it. I’m a f**king idiot, I promise [you] [none] of it was worth [what] I had. [What’s] done in the dark always comes to light and yea, I hate myself. F**k all the people that have been waiting for this to happen. I hate [you], not as much as I hate myself [though].”

This breakup comes before the release of Trippie Redd’s new album, A Love Letter to You 5. The 19-track project is set to drop this Friday (Aug. 11) and it features guest appearances from Corbin, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, The Kid LAROI, Tommy Lee Sparta, Bryson Tiller and multiple verses from Morales herself.

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Tuesday, July 25, the Ohio native released a new single titled “Last Days,” which will be on the upcoming album. “One more day to live, one more night again/ One more blunt to smoke, one more high again/ One more time again, she say, ‘One more time again’/ She say, ‘Rub my body,’ I wanna feel your skin/ Look me dead in my eyes, can you feel the wind?/ Is this the very last time?” he raps.