Come Aug. 4, Trippie Redd will deliver the fifth installment of his critically acclaimed A Love Letter To You series. This go ’round, fans will receive 19 tracks and collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, The Kid LAROI, Tommy Lee Sparta, Bryson Tiller, Corbin, and Skye Morales.

On Tuesday (July 25), the Ohio talent decided to liberate a single titled “Last Days,” a Zodiac and PAX-produced effort that was recorded in 2022. The genre-bending number sees Trippie imagining the final days of his life:

“One more day to live, one more night again, one more blunt to smoke, one more high again, one more time again, she say, ‘One more time again,’ she say, ‘Rub my body,’ I wanna feel your skin, look me dead in my eyes, can you feel the wind? Is this the very last time?”