Blxst returned at the top of March with his Just For Clarity 2 EP, which was the official follow-up to his 2021 two-pack of the same name. The four-song offering boasted special appearances from Mustard, Terrace Martin, Roddy Ricch, and Larry June, the last of whom appeared on the project’s lead single, “Keep Calling.”

Today (April 6), the California-raised talent is back with the latest visual from the project, this time for the Roddy-assisted “Passionate.” Courtesy of returning directors Mayowa and Blu, the freshly released clip cuts between scenes of sold-out crowds, luxury cars, and panoramic views of Los Angeles. On the track, Roddy sets the tone with his opening verse about his love for the journey:

“I put on for the city, I put on for the map, tell them n**gas, ‘Tap in,’ we on the phone, it’s a wrap/ If we ain’t gon’ get it bustin’, we ain’t flash on nothin’, if you’re tryna stand on it, gotta put that on somethin’/ I’ve been too passionate but when I ride the ‘Rari, I ain’t ever gon’ fasten s**t/ And when my b**ch excited, she don’t like when I go fast and s**t, motor in the hood, sound just like a dragon, b**ch”

Prior to Just For Clarity 2 was April 2022’s Before You Go, a 13-track project with appearances from Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, and Rick Ross. He made his debut back in 2020 with his No Love Lost EP, which initially consisted of eight featureless tracks. Months later, he would circle back to share a deluxe edition, adding on guest features from Dom Kennedy, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, and Bino Rideaux.

Be sure to press play on Blxst’s brand new music video for “Passionate” featuring Roddy Ricch down below.