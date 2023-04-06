Photo: Screenshot from Blxst’s “Passionate” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Blxst returned at the top of March with his Just For Clarity 2 EP, which was the official follow-up to his 2021 two-pack of the same name. The four-song offering boasted special appearances from Mustard, Terrace Martin, Roddy Ricch, and Larry June, the last of whom appeared on the project’s lead single, “Keep Calling.”

Today (April 6), the California-raised talent is back with the latest visual from the project, this time for the Roddy-assisted “Passionate.” Courtesy of returning directors Mayowa and Blu, the freshly released clip cuts between scenes of sold-out crowds, luxury cars, and panoramic views of Los Angeles. On the track, Roddy sets the tone with his opening verse about his love for the journey:

I put on for the city, I put on for the map, tell them n**gas, ‘Tap in,’ we on the phone, it’s a wrap/ If we ain’t gon’ get it bustin’, we ain’t flash on nothin’, if you’re tryna stand on it, gotta put that on somethin’/ I’ve been too passionate but when I ride the ‘Rari, I ain’t ever gon’ fasten s**t/ And when my b**ch excited, she don’t like when I go fast and s**t, motor in the hood, sound just like a dragon, b**ch”

Prior to Just For Clarity 2 was April 2022’s Before You Go, a 13-track project with appearances from Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, and Rick Ross. He made his debut back in 2020 with his No Love Lost EP, which initially consisted of eight featureless tracks. Months later, he would circle back to share a deluxe edition, adding on guest features from Dom Kennedy, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, and Bino Rideaux.

Be sure to press play on Blxst’s brand new music video for “Passionate” featuring Roddy Ricch down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Shenseea shows off her flow in new "Locked Up (Freestyle)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Mahalia states her dating "Terms and Conditions" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

REVOLT Premiere: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie delivers new visual for "Water/Money Conversations"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Kash Doll connects with Payroll Giovanni in "LEGIT" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Tobe Nwigwe shares new self-directed "BRAVO" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Zeddy Will unveils new visual for "Blah Blah"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Don Toliver announces official dates for his "Love Sick Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Ab-Soul announces "The Intelligent Movement Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Woody McClain says he wants to produce music and movies next

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.05.2023

Lizzo stars as a space queen in Disney's "The Mandalorian" guest appearance

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Musiq Soulchild drops off new "victims and villains" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Bankrol Hayden taps Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream for new "Bop Slide" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Fridayy shares cinematic visual for "Calling 4 You (Freestyle)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Who? recruits Nat. for "Dale Wepa"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Lifetime takes viewers back to the good ole '90s in the 'TLC Forever' documentary trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Blxst
Music Videos
R&B
Rap
Roddy Ricch
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Shenseea shows off her flow in new "Locked Up (Freestyle)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Mahalia states her dating "Terms and Conditions" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

REVOLT Premiere: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie delivers new visual for "Water/Money Conversations"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Kash Doll connects with Payroll Giovanni in "LEGIT" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Tobe Nwigwe shares new self-directed "BRAVO" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Zeddy Will unveils new visual for "Blah Blah"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Don Toliver announces official dates for his "Love Sick Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Ab-Soul announces "The Intelligent Movement Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Woody McClain says he wants to produce music and movies next

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.05.2023

Lizzo stars as a space queen in Disney's "The Mandalorian" guest appearance

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Musiq Soulchild drops off new "victims and villains" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Bankrol Hayden taps Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream for new "Bop Slide" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Fridayy shares cinematic visual for "Calling 4 You (Freestyle)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Who? recruits Nat. for "Dale Wepa"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Lifetime takes viewers back to the good ole '90s in the 'TLC Forever' documentary trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

‘AIR: Courting A Legend’ is the biopic about sneakers everyone should see!
By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023
Interviews

Angela Yee knows she has a lot to prove with her new radio show -- but she's more than ready

“It is me starting all over again from scratch… I have a lot to prove. ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.10.2023
Web3

Web3 | 7 organizations providing opportunities to women in tech and beyond

In honor of Women’s History Month, check out these organizations that have made it their ...
By Ashley France
  /  03.31.2023
View More