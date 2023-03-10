Today (March 10), Blxst returns with his Just For Clarity 2 EP, the official follow-up to his 2021 two pack of the same name. The newly released four-song offering boasts assists from Mustard, Terrace Martin, Roddy Ricch, and Larry June, the last of whom appeared on the project’s lead single, “Keep Calling.” On the track, the Inglewood-raised talent sets the tone with his signature melodic flow:

“Double up on this world tour, then drop again, while you lookin’ for a block to spin, International Blxst, you can’t box me in/ A circle full of elites, you cannot be there, put a lot of folk in position, guess I gotta be him/ If it’s real, let it be known, you ain’t gotta pretend, long as we got respect we ain’t gotta be friends”

“Just For Clarity 2 is the second installment of a project I put together for my supporters to have an update of what’s going on in real time,” the “Chosen” singer stated via press release. “When I think of clarity, I think of being clear and getting straight to the point. It’s a moment for me to vent and be honest and transparent, which is a theme throughout the EP. I call it a flawless four pack because it’s intentionally short and sweet, but it’s also an appetizer before the debut.”

Blxst’s previous body of work was April 2022’s Before You Go, a 13-track project with appearances from Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, and Rick Ross. He made his debut back in 2020 with his No Love Lost EP, which initially consisted of eight featureless tracks. Months later, he would circle back to share a deluxe edition, adding on guest features from Dom Kennedy, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, and Bino Rideaux.

Be sure to press play on Blxst’s brand new Just For Clarity 2 EP down below.