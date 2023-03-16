Last Friday (March 10), Blxst unveiled the EP Just For Clarity 2, the sequel to 2021’s Just For Clarity. His latest consists of four cuts and contributions from Larry June, Roddy Ricch, Mustard, and Terrace Martin, the last two of whom provided support on the EP’s opener, “Ghetto Cinderella.”

On Wednesday (March 15), fans were treated to a new visual for “Ghetto Cinderella,” an infectious offering that sees the XXL Freshman alum looking to make things official with a potential love interest.

“I been lost in the streets lately, but you know you the only one for me, baby, and I know your friends say she crazy, baby, let’s just be crazy together, kept it a hundred from the jump, they could never, replace my ghetto Cinderella, said if you down, then I’m down for whatever, long as we crazy together, ’cause I love it when you say, ‘I’ve been waitin’ for you’…”

Directed by Patrick “Blu” Haynes and Mayowa, the accompanying clip begins with a shot of Blxst in a salon, where he strikes up a conversation with one of its employees. Love eventually blossoms between the two, as the couple then spend some quality time during a beautiful California day. Taking an interesting twist, viewers then get a flashback of a diamond heist with a newspaper revealing that Blxst and his significant other are now fugitives on the run. Unfortunately, neither Mustard nor Martin make an appearance in the video.

Back in 2022, Blxst liberated his official debut LP, Before You Go, a 13-track body of work with assists from Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, Rick Ross, and Zacari. Tim Suby, Mike & Keys, Sevn Thomas, Jahaan Sweet, Rogét Chahayed, Los Hendrix, J-Mo, and more added to the album’s production. Press play on the video for Blxst, Mustard, and Terrace Martin’s “Ghetto Cinderella” below.