Photo: Screenshot from Blxst’s “Ghetto Cinderella” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Last Friday (March 10), Blxst unveiled the EP Just For Clarity 2, the sequel to 2021’s Just For Clarity. His latest consists of four cuts and contributions from Larry June, Roddy Ricch, Mustard, and Terrace Martin, the last two of whom provided support on the EP’s opener, “Ghetto Cinderella.”

On Wednesday (March 15), fans were treated to a new visual for “Ghetto Cinderella,” an infectious offering that sees the XXL Freshman alum looking to make things official with a potential love interest.

“I been lost in the streets lately, but you know you the only one for me, baby, and I know your friends say she crazy, baby, let’s just be crazy together, kept it a hundred from the jump, they could never, replace my ghetto Cinderella, said if you down, then I’m down for whatever, long as we crazy together, ’cause I love it when you say, ‘I’ve been waitin’ for you’…”

Directed by Patrick “Blu” Haynes and Mayowa, the accompanying clip begins with a shot of Blxst in a salon, where he strikes up a conversation with one of its employees. Love eventually blossoms between the two, as the couple then spend some quality time during a beautiful California day. Taking an interesting twist, viewers then get a flashback of a diamond heist with a newspaper revealing that Blxst and his significant other are now fugitives on the run. Unfortunately, neither Mustard nor Martin make an appearance in the video.

Back in 2022, Blxst liberated his official debut LP, Before You Go, a 13-track body of work with assists from Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, Rick Ross, and Zacari. Tim Suby, Mike & Keys, Sevn Thomas, Jahaan Sweet, Rogét Chahayed, Los Hendrix, J-Mo, and more added to the album’s production. Press play on the video for Blxst, Mustard, and Terrace Martin’s “Ghetto Cinderella” below.

Chlöe Bailey opens up about the meaning behind her 'In Pieces' album cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Lizzo reveals learning Beyoncé's "Get Me Bodied" dance saved her from depression

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Studio Sessions | Vic “BillboardKiller” Martin mentored Lucky Daye and recorded with TLC while being evicted

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.16.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross preview "Jordan Year" single during studio session

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Jim Jones provides a "Status Update" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: "It’s time for BET to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Logic and Joey BADASS team up in "Shimmy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Daniel Caesar shares symbolic visual for "Let Me Go"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

DaBaby recruits Anthony Hamilton for "BLANK"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Leon Thomas reaches a "Breaking Point" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Chlöe Bailey teases ‘In Pieces’ cover art and tracklist release in new promotional clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Ari Lennox joins Alex Vaughn for "Demon Time" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Pharrell Williams announces 2023 Something In The Water festival lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "We On It" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023
