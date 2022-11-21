Back in 1997, Brandy stole hearts all across the globe when she starred as the leading lady in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Today (Nov. 21), the exciting announcement arrived that she will return once again as Cinderella, this time in the upcoming Disney+ film titled The Pocketwatch.

The music and dance-filled movie was directed by Jennifer Phang, written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer, and executive produced by Suzanne Todd, Gary Marsh, and Phang. Rita Ora has also recently joined the cast and will be playing the Queen of Hearts. The Pocketwatch takes place in the Auradon kingdom within the universe of The Descendants, a well-loved Disney franchise that was birthed back in 2015.

“In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter’s son to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences,” the logline for The Pocketwatch reads.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the legendary singer and actress is also set to star in The Front Room, A24’s forthcoming psychological thriller. The Front Room is an adaptation of a short story of the same name by Susan Hill.

Brandy has been a staple in the R&B world for many years, starting her journey back in 1994 with her self-titled debut album. Her most recent body of work is B7, which made landfall in 2020 and was led by her “Baby Mama” single featuring Chance The Rapper. The only other assist on the project is Daniel Caesar on “Love Again,” which received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance. Since then, she can be heard featured on more recent collaborations like “The Wave” by Amorphous, “Euphoric” by Eric Bellinger, “Somebody’s Son” by Tiwa Savage, “Dynamite” by Gallant, and more.