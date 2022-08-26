Brandy is returning to the big screen for a new psychological thriller and fans could not be happier. The Full Moon singer shared the news in an Instagram post yesterday (Aug. 25). “It’s official! THE FRONT ROOM from The Eggers’ Brothers @a24. Can’t wait for y’all to see this,” she began.

Her post continued, “God, you’re Awesome!!!! I trust you with my entire life. Thank you for this amazing opportunity to work with this unbelievable cast, crew and the studio everyone wants to work with and of course my Eggers fam.” As stated by the star, the film is titled The Front Room and will be directed by Max and Sam Eggers. The flick will be their feature film directorial debut.

The movie will follow Brandy as a pregnant newlywed who takes in an estranged and sickly stepmother. Brandy’s acting skills were on full display when she took on the lead role in UPN’s 1996 sitcom “Moesha.” The series ran until 2001. Her acting career didn’t stop there; the “I Wanna Be Down” singer also starred alongside the late Whitney Houston as the lead in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella in 1997.

While taking on many other roles, Brandy also starred in the 1998 horror film I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. Fans are excited to see her return to the genre. “That news of Brandy starring in an A24 horror movie makes me so happy. Some of y’all might not remember, but Brandy really had one of the great chase sequences of my childhood, lmao. I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998). Pumped to see her back in horror,” a fan tweeted.

Others gushed on how they wanted to see her be the Black girl that survives in the horror movie. “BRANDY IS GONNA BE IN A HORROR MOVIE ???? SHE BETTER BE ANOTHER FINAL GIRL,” the post read. A tweet from earlier this week said, “Black survivors in horror films appreciation post” and featured photos of Black actors who lived to see another day in slasher films. “Brandy is the patron saint of Black horror movie survivors,” a person who retweeted it added.

We’re excited to be on the lookout for the release date.

That news of Brandy starring in an A24 horror movie makes me so happy. Some of y’all might not remember. But, Brandy really had one of the great chase sequences of my childhood, lmao. I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998). Pumped to see her back in horror. pic.twitter.com/KR6uJ7VSbK — kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) August 25, 2022

Brandy is the patron saint of Black horror movie survivors.🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/r7jrslHQuP — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) August 22, 2022

