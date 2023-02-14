Photo: Screenshot from Eric Bellinger’s “Sum 2 See” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Last Friday (Feb. 10), Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka teamed up for their joint 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2 project. The 14-song offering boasted special appearances from Blxst, Cordae, Tink, Blxst, Kalan.FrFr, Fabolous, and recent Grammy Award-winner Muni Long. Leading the way were previously released singles like “BNB” and “Decide.”

The duo wasted no time providing accompanying visuals for fans to enjoy and returned yesterday (Feb. 13) to reveal the official video for “Sum 2 See.” The new clip is directed by Keoni Mars and equipped with an assist from Blxst. As the two artists pick up their dates for the night, Bellinger provides the backtrack for a great evening to come:

‘Yeah, pulled up, poppin’ her s**t in the foreign again, yeah, ayy, that’s my lil’ bae, she from the Bay, yeah (Bay, yeah, Westside)/ That’s her n***a? Yeah, she bored again, now she lookin’ my way, he don’t know what to say, ayy/ And f**k him, pull up on me, baby, off with me, shawty, wе could do it all (Yeah)/ You got so much potential, baby, you know that’s an Eazy call”

Blxst’s most recent body of work was April 2022’s Before You Go, which boasted appearances from Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, and Rick Ross. Outside of his own releases, he has kept busy by dishing out show-stopping guest verses on tracks like “Spend It” by Babyface Ray, “No Stoppin” by Kalan.FrFr, “Show It” by Chris Brown, “Wait Too Long” by Buddy, “Die Hard” by Kendrick Lamar, and plenty more. As previously reported by REVOLT, he also received his first Platinum certification with his “Chosen” hit featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga.

Be sure to press play on Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka’s brand new music video for “Sum 2 See” featuring Blxst down below.

Roy Woods shares vulnerable new "Don't Love Me" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Kenny Beats delivers amazing performance for NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Smokey Robinson credits Dr. Dre for Anderson .Paak connection

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Hitkidd recruits Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon for "You The Type"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Abra Cadabra celebrates Valentine's Day with 'Mixed Emotions II' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie connects with Vory for "No 808's"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Jay Critch drops off new "Oh What A Feeling" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

SZA's 'SOS' tops the Billboard 200 for an eighth time

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

LB199X teams up with Matt McGhee for new "It Ain't Safe" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama join forces for new "Action" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Kevin and Dreka Gates reunite in "Breakfast" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Clavish drops off flashy video for "B22 Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

K Camp gives a shout out to the "Pretty Ones" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Ray Vaughn unveils "Sandcastles" visual with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Rihanna's sign language interpreter gives viral 2023 Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023
