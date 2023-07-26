Megan Thee Stallion has given fans an insight into how she keeps her waist snatched and body looking right in a new video.

On Tuesday (July 25), the Houston rapper shared a clip of her Hottie boot camp on TikTok. In the video, Megan showcased her various workouts, including running in the sand, boxing, and playing video games occasionally. “What a week inside Hottie boot camp looks like,” she captioned her post.

Since her emergence in the music industry, Megan has been candid about her fitness journey. In May, the 28-year-old shared similar footage of herself working hard to stay in shape on Instagram. Megan asked fans if she should drop a Hottie boot camp in her caption. The Grammy Award winner noted, “This journey is not necessarily about losing weight but about me getting healthier in general and seeing how I can transform my body in the healthiest way possible.”