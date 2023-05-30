Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Thee Hot Girl Coach appears to have a new player on her roster! Social media is in a frenzy after Megan Thee Stallion was spotted holding hands with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku at a wedding in Italy yesterday (May 29).

The pair were celebrating the nuptials of Lukaku’s teammate Lautaro Martinez. Multiple photos of the “Big Ole Freak” rapper and her date looking like more than friends surfaced online, showing the stars enjoying their time together at the Lake Como wedding venue. “Megan hard launching her soccer player boyfriend wasn’t on my 2023 bingo card,” one person tweeted. Another said, “Oh, they kinda cute. I can’t lie.” Even the dating app Plenty of Fish joined the discussion, adding, “Megan Thee Lukaku?”

Others wondered how the pair met. Both Megan and Lukaku are signed to Roc Nation. The Houston hottie has been with the company since 2019, and the Inter Milan athlete joined Roc Nation Sports the year before. “Apparently, it’s been going on for a while now,” a fan said of the link-up with a photo of Megan attending a soccer game on May 2. Many fans wondered what happened to her relationship with Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, who she famously dated for about two years.

In February, amid breakup rumors, Pardi shared a photo of himself holding heart-shaped shot glasses with a woman’s hands whose intricate and trendy nails looked like the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmakers’. And earlier this month, he participated in an open mic night and recited a romantic poem seemingly dedicated to her. One thing is for sure, Megan is making herself a priority right now. In an interview published today (May 30) by InStyle magazine, she told the outlet, “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

See what the internet is saying below.

Busta Rhymes brought to tears by "Happy Birthday" performance from fan

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Hit-Boy announces 'SURF OR DROWN 2' album, drops "Reckless & Ratchet" collab with dad Big Hit

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Tyler, the Creator teases Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 in new Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem video

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

IDK partners with nonprofit for year 2 of No Label Academy for BIPOC interested in the music business

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Travis Scott teases Bad Bunny collaboration ahead of 'Utopia' release

By Jon Powell
  /  05.30.2023

Future's Freewishes Foundation opens STEM lab in Atlanta for students

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Brittney Griner's "Connected by Cause" collection benefits wrongly detained individuals

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023

Drake launches OVO capsule collection with MLS teams

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Latto's "Put It On Da Floor" has Meek Mill dropping bars as the single continues to trend

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Lil Wayne sends Fatburger truck to WGA writers on strike in Los Angeles

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

NLE Choppa pens heartfelt message thanking his daughter for keeping him alive

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Nicki Minaj shows love to Sexyy Red as "Pound Town 2" heats up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Angel Reese and Jill Biden hug at White House following invite debate

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Rick Ross granted car show permit after legal standoff with local government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

M Huncho is back with new visual for "Crazy Titch"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023
