Thee Hot Girl Coach appears to have a new player on her roster! Social media is in a frenzy after Megan Thee Stallion was spotted holding hands with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku at a wedding in Italy yesterday (May 29).
The pair were celebrating the nuptials of Lukaku’s teammate Lautaro Martinez. Multiple photos of the “Big Ole Freak” rapper and her date looking like more than friends surfaced online, showing the stars enjoying their time together at the Lake Como wedding venue. “Megan hard launching her soccer player boyfriend wasn’t on my 2023 bingo card,” one person tweeted. Another said, “Oh, they kinda cute. I can’t lie.” Even the dating app Plenty of Fish joined the discussion, adding, “Megan Thee Lukaku?”
When did Meg and Pardi break up? pic.twitter.com/FsANI5wZLc
— OnlyFonz (@FonzWest) May 30, 2023
Others wondered how the pair met. Both Megan and Lukaku are signed to Roc Nation. The Houston hottie has been with the company since 2019, and the Inter Milan athlete joined Roc Nation Sports the year before. “Apparently, it’s been going on for a while now,” a fan said of the link-up with a photo of Megan attending a soccer game on May 2. Many fans wondered what happened to her relationship with Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, who she famously dated for about two years.
In February, amid breakup rumors, Pardi shared a photo of himself holding heart-shaped shot glasses with a woman’s hands whose intricate and trendy nails looked like the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmakers’. And earlier this month, he participated in an open mic night and recited a romantic poem seemingly dedicated to her. One thing is for sure, Megan is making herself a priority right now. In an interview published today (May 30) by InStyle magazine, she told the outlet, “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. Right now, I’m focused on healing.”
See what the internet is saying below.
Megan and Pardi broke up?!? Where have I been?? pic.twitter.com/NlUItIjGWB
— daya is an angry tweeter. (@ddaengnaega) May 30, 2023
I love that we don’t know when Megan and Pardi separated. She just pops out with a new man outa nowhere. Bring back the mystique of being a celebrity.
— Raphael 🇯🇲📸 (@Ralphy_RGP) May 30, 2023
