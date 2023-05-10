Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, amid a high-profile court case and the controversy surrounding it, last year, Megan Thee Stallion publicly announced it was time for a break because she was “physically and emotionally” tired. After the Hot Girl Coach also removed a handful of pictures from her Instagram account, fans suspected there was trouble in paradise with the 28-year-old and her boyfriend, rapper and songwriter Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine.

While the two have kept things relatively quiet about their relationship status in recent months, this week, Pardi chose to share his feelings at an open mic night in Los Angeles. “NEVER DONE POETRY BEFORE. THOUGHT THIS WAS FITTING. THANK YOU, Da Poetry Lounge, FOR ALLOWING ME TO SHARE THIS,” he captioned a video on Instagram. “Look, you a survivor, but not a victim. Somewhere between ‘God forgive ‘em’ and ‘I gotta get ‘em,’” Pardi began in the clip that was just over two minutes long.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PARDISON FONTAINE™️ (@pardi)

“You want acknowledgement for your bravery, not sympathy,” he continued while also describing the woman’s ambition. As Pardi’s words flowed, with mention of her being “spicy” and “cajun” like the Texas-based restaurant Pappadeaux, fans immediately believed his poem was about the Houston native. “I love Pardi’s poem. I’m pretty sure that was dedicated to Megan. He really tells that he sees her and he loves everything about her. That’s so cute,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Black love. I love how Pardi is with Megan! Everything about that poem was LOVE,” another said in response to his admission.

Others hoped he’d become an example for potential partners: “Just saw Pardi’s poem to Megan, and I loved every bit of it. I remember a time when men would write poetry of love and vulnerability. More of this, please.” Another got straight to the point about their dating requirements: “​​Write me a poem like Pardi or [get the f**k outta here].” While the two hitmakers may simply be living their love lives out of the public eye, Pardi seemingly squashed breakup rumors in February by sharing a photo of himself and a woman with nails similar to Thee Stallion’s holding heart-shaped shot glasses. The snap was posted around Valentine’s Day, which coincides with the “Cognac Queen’s” birthday.

See what others are saying about Pardi’s poem below!

Tags in this article:
Tags
Megan Thee Stallion
Pardison Fontaine
Rap

