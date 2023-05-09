The Hotties have claimed another victory! Tory Lanez will not be granted a new trial after he was found guilty in December 2022 of shooting superstar Megan Thee Stallion in a July 2020 incident. The news came today (May 9) via a Los Angeles judge.

As previously reported by REVOLT, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the two entertainers found themselves at the center of a Hollywood Hills shooting scandal. Megan was wounded in her foot by a firearm said to be used by Lanez. The Canadian rapper, who has maintained his innocence, could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison for the crime. Yesterday (May 8), Jose Baez, the attorney representing the “Say It” singer, argued that prosecutors exhibited misconduct and had errors in their procedure.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, Baez also claimed discovery violations contributed to his client being convicted on one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. However, today, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford shattered Lanez’s hope for freedom. “The court finds no error, prosecutorial misconduct or newly discovered evidence. Motion denied,” Herriford ruled. The judge also reminded the lawyer that the motion hearing was not a chance to “relitigate this case.”

Baez expressed disappointment in Herriford’s decision, adding, “I think the court is boxing us in.” He also felt Lanez’s 10-day trial last year “was a jumbled, bungled mess.” Meanwhile, following the verdict, Megan took some time from social media and performing. “Hotties, [I’m] really sorry, but after ‘SNL,’ I really gotta take a break. I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” she tweeted to her fan base in October 2022. Thankfully, Thee Stallion is back. So far this year, she’s headlined the March Madness Music Festival in her hometown, walked the red carpet for the Oscars’ Vanity Fair after-party, been considered to star in an upcoming Adam Sandler film and more.