Newly released footage from an Ohio traffic shop revealed that police allowed a K-9 to attack a Black Man — after he’d already surrendered. On July 4, commercial truck driver and Memphis, Tennessee resident Jadarrius Rose led authorities on a 25-minute chase through Ohio after failing to pull over for a Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector. According to a highway patrol case report, the reason for the attempted stop was because Rose’s truck was “missing a left rear mud flap.” Officers were able to bring the vehicle to a halt using a spike strip.

In a bodycam video shared by NBC News on Sunday (July 23), a state trooper ordered the 23-year-old Rose out of the truck, to which he complied by exiting the trailer with his hands in the air. A local cop — identified in NBC’s report as “R. Speakman” — appeared a short distance away with a K-9 in tow. It was at this moment when the trooper yelled instructions to not release the dog. Despite the demands, the dog was deployed and attacked a screaming Rose. He then received medical attention before being taken to Ross County Jail. He was released from custody July 7.