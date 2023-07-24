Photo: jtyler/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

Newly released footage from an Ohio traffic shop revealed that police allowed a K-9 to attack a Black Man — after he’d already surrendered. On July 4, commercial truck driver and Memphis, Tennessee resident Jadarrius Rose led authorities on a 25-minute chase through Ohio after failing to pull over for a Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector. According to a highway patrol case report, the reason for the attempted stop was because Rose’s truck was “missing a left rear mud flap.” Officers were able to bring the vehicle to a halt using a spike strip.

In a bodycam video shared by NBC News on Sunday (July 23), a state trooper ordered the 23-year-old Rose out of the truck, to which he complied by exiting the trailer with his hands in the air. A local cop — identified in NBC’s report as “R. Speakman” — appeared a short distance away with a K-9 in tow. It was at this moment when the trooper yelled instructions to not release the dog. Despite the demands, the dog was deployed and attacked a screaming Rose. He then received medical attention before being taken to Ross County Jail. He was released from custody July 7.

“As troopers were attempting to gain compliance by providing verbal commands to the suspect, the Circleville Police Department deployed their canine, which resulted in the suspect being bitten by the canine,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ryan E. Purpura. “This case remains under investigation and the patrol is unable to provide any further details at this time.”

NAACP Columbus Branch President Nana Watson reacted to the video in an official statement. “This type of barbaric behavior brought back horrible memories and images of the unleashing of dogs on civil (rights) activists that occurred in the South during the 1960s,” Watson said. “The Circleville Police department deserves admonishment for this type of behavior. Quite frankly, the Columbus NAACP is ashamed of the officer’s behavior.”

It isn’t clear if Speakman or any of the other officers on the scene received any disciplinary action.

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" takes on police tactical units' violence against Black people

By Aqua Boogie
  /  07.24.2023

Louisville Metro Police Department hires Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as its first full-time Black female chief

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

New York City reaches a more than $13 million settlement with George Floyd protesters over police tactics

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

Black filmmaker speaks out after filing a lawsuit against LA police following an incident where he was allegedly tased

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.20.2023

Derek Chauvin seeks to appeal his 2021 conviction to the US Supreme Court after being found guilty of killing George Floyd

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.20.2023

Two St. Louis officers charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping and severe beating of a man

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.19.2023

Clayton County grand jury declines to indict six deputies in the death of Terry Lee Thurmond

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Family of Jarrell Garris demand police release the full bodycam footage of his shooting

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.15.2023

Georgia sheriff says DOJ probe into Fulton County Jail's unsanitary conditions is a chance to "get it right"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.15.2023

Justice Department launches a civil rights investigation into the conditions and alleged violence against inmates at Fulton County Jail

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.13.2023

LA County sheriff's deputy shown punching woman holding baby in recently released bodycam footage

By Jon Powell
  /  07.13.2023

Louisiana judge removes obstruction of justice counts against officers charged in Ronald Greene's fatal assault

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.12.2023

Florida cop who threw pregnant woman to the ground retires amid investigation

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.09.2023

Family demands police release bodycam footage after a Black Alabama man reportedly died from being tased by an officer

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.06.2023

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department removes two deputies from field duty after violent bodycam footage involving a Black couple

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.06.2023
Revolt - New Episodes