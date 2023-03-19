Photo: Wild Horse Photography via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

A two-year investigation led by the Department of Justice into the Louisville Metro Police Department uncovered a pattern of misconduct, violations of civil rights, a history of discrimination against the city’s Black and vulnerable residents, and more.

The probe, which was launched in 2021, a year after the death of Breonna Taylor, included the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government. It was released earlier this month, on March 8. According to the report, the DOJ found that the LMPD’s “use of police dogs frequently leads to bites that are unnecessary, dangerously prolonged, and unlawful… At times, LMPD sends dogs after people without giving them any warning and sends dogs after people who are in confined spaces, even if there is no exigency.” Among the troubling discoveries was an incident where an officer unleashed his K-9 on a Black 14-year-old boy.

The DOJ said the officer was searching for a home invasion suspect when he came across the teen, who was lying face down in the grass. Without warning, the dog was ordered to bite the adolescent, who posed no immediate threat. “Despite the teen staying prone and pleading, ‘OK! OK! Help! Get the dog please!’ officers stood over him shouting orders for nearly 30 seconds while the dog gnawed on his arm,” said the DOJ, which reviewed video of the encounter.

As the unidentified teen lay with one hand behind his back and the other in the dog’s mouth, another policeman was observed yelling, “Stop fighting my dog!” As a result of the vicious attack, the boy suffered serious injuries and required treatment at a children’s hospital.

Mayor Craig Greenberg addressed the findings on NPR’s “Morning Edition.” He said, “Many of the incidents that the Justice Department has in its report are infuriating to read and really infuriating examples of abuse that no one is proud of to happen in their city or any city. It’s unacceptable, inexcusable, and we are focused on where we go from here.” The report concluded with the DOJ offering 35 recommended improvements.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Disgraced Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Three hospital workers added to suspects charged with second-degree murder in Irvo Otieno's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

7 Virginia deputies charged with a Black man's death during mental health facility intake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

New Louisville police oversight body granted authority to interview officers and access bodycam footage

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

California proposes allowing compensation for police brutality victims

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Memphis judge temporarily blocks release of additional Tyre Nichols arrest footage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

KaMillion shares footage of scary encounter with alleged Mexican cartel

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

11 East Cleveland police officers charged with civil rights violations caught on video

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

DOJ reveals Louisville Metro Police called Black people monkeys in Breonna Taylor's case findings

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ to launch review of Tyre Nichols case after Memphis closes investigation

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

City of Memphis completes internal investigation after Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating and death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Tyre Nichols' photography featured in Palm Springs desert exhibit

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Ex-Memphis EMT claims police prevented him from helping Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Bloody Sunday commemorated on its 58th anniversary in Selma

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Mob of officers filmed beating Black Memphis inmate to death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Police Brutality
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Disgraced Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Three hospital workers added to suspects charged with second-degree murder in Irvo Otieno's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

7 Virginia deputies charged with a Black man's death during mental health facility intake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

New Louisville police oversight body granted authority to interview officers and access bodycam footage

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

California proposes allowing compensation for police brutality victims

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Memphis judge temporarily blocks release of additional Tyre Nichols arrest footage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

KaMillion shares footage of scary encounter with alleged Mexican cartel

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

11 East Cleveland police officers charged with civil rights violations caught on video

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

DOJ reveals Louisville Metro Police called Black people monkeys in Breonna Taylor's case findings

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ to launch review of Tyre Nichols case after Memphis closes investigation

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

City of Memphis completes internal investigation after Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating and death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Tyre Nichols' photography featured in Palm Springs desert exhibit

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Ex-Memphis EMT claims police prevented him from helping Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Bloody Sunday commemorated on its 58th anniversary in Selma

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Mob of officers filmed beating Black Memphis inmate to death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More