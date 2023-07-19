A prosecuting attorney is proceeding with charges against a pair of St. Louis officers concerning the Fourth of July attack on a man.

Today (July 19), The Associated Press revealed that a second policeman from a suburban St. Louis department is being charged after his fellow cop was arrested Monday (July 17). Both officers — Michael Hill, 51, and Samuel Davis, 26 — are accused of being involved in the kidnapping and assault of a man, whose identity was not released, earlier this month.

“These actions put a black eye on all law enforcement officers who are doing their jobs the right way and who are tired of their profession being dragged through the mud because of the bad actions of a few,” Wesley Bell, a St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, previously said.

According to St. Louis County police, Davis handcuffed a man before turning off his body camera on the day of the incident. The 26-year-old then reportedly drove the individual to a secluded spot. While there, Davis allegedly pepper-sprayed and beaten the man with a baton until his jaw was broken. He also told the guy not to return to Northwoods. A witness later found the bloodied victim and called 911. Authorities reveal the man suffered a broken jaw along with other serious injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Davis, and law enforcement extradited him from North Carolina back to St. Louis earlier this week. A probable cause statement unveiled that Hill was Davis’ supervising officer and was with him when the victim was taken into custody at a Walgreens store. Per the document, Hill informed a store employee “what would happen to the victim.” Both policemen did not notify the dispatcher that a suspect was in custody nor wrote a report. Like Davis, Hill also did not activate his body camera footage, the statement added. “There is no excuse for this criminal conduct, and my office will prosecute these officers to the fullest extent of the law,” Bell noted. Hill and Davis have been suspended as the investigation plays out.