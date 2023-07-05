President Joe Biden has spoken out after a wave of mass shootings rocked the nation within the past few days.

As the Democratic politician celebrated Independence Day, he opened up about the recent fatal tragedies in several states. As REVOLT previously mentioned, a large amount of casualties in Philadelphia, Dallas, Shreveport, and more have been reported.

“This week, our nation has again endured a wave of tragic shootings — just as we mark one year since the tragedy in Highland Park, Illinois,” the president tweeted. “Jill and I grieve for those lost, and as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when we’ll be free from gun violence.”

He continued, “It’s within our power to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage, end gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and enact universal background checks. I call on Congressional Republicans to come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reforms.”