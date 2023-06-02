Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Today (June 2), citizens nationwide wore orange in support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Former President Barack Obama called for change on social media as he asked his fellow Americans to join him in honoring those who fell prey to deadly weapons. “On National Gun Violence Awareness Day, let’s honor the victims of gun violence — and do what we can to prevent even more tragedies,” Obama tweeted.

The Hawaii native added, “Keep using your voice to call for change, keep voting, keep urging Congress to take action. And support the work of organizations like Everytown and WearOrange.org.”

Along with the 61-year-old politician, multiple professional sports teams used their platform to speak on the ongoing violence plaguing the country. Some even changed their profile logo to the color orange. All of the Chicago major league organizations announced their plan to pledge funds to support programs fighting against gun violence within the city.

“As part of the Chicago Sports Alliance with McCormick Foundation,” the Chicago Bulls’ platform read. “We will provide $1.5 million in grants to support five programs addressing gun violence in Chicago.”

In the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks shared images of their players sporting orange shirts to bring awareness to the deadly crisis. The team’s Twitter page noted that gun violence ends 120 lives and wounds hundreds more every day in America.

As online users continue to support solving the United States’ gun problem, a third platform dedicated to moms who demand action offered another statistical point. “This National Gun Violence Awareness Day, wear orange for the countless women in this country whose lives have been stolen or forever changed by an armed abuser,” the post read. The stat added, “Every month, an average of 70 women in the U.S. are shot and killed by an intimate partner, and many more are shot and wounded.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Barack Obama
Politics
RIP
Shootings

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Odell Beckham Jr. mourns the loss of Ms. Jacky Oh: “Rest easy, Angel”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Cardi B mourns the death of Ms. Jacky Oh: “So heartbreaking”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

BET Media Group sends its condolences to DC Young Fly and his family after the passing of Jacklyn "Ms. Jacky Oh" Smith

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Twitter reacts to Joe Biden tumbling at Air Force graduation: “Me falling for my ex”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

DC Young Fly's girlfriend Ms. Jacky Oh! dead at 32

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

The Buffalo community continues to demand accountability after devastating Tops massacre

By Aqua Boogie
  /  06.01.2023

A third individual has been charged with the 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay

By Jon Powell
  /  05.31.2023

Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner with a special twist during London “Renaissance Tour” stop

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

53 people shot, 11 killed in Chicago during Memorial Day weekend

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

South Carolina gas station owner charged with murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old Black kid

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Hollywood Beach mass shooting on Memorial Day leaves nine injured as police search for suspects

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Alicia Keys surprises Ralph Yarl’s classmates with passes to upcoming show

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023

President Joe Biden and Barack Obama honor America's fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Tina Turner’s hometown shares plans to build statue in her honor

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Odell Beckham Jr. mourns the loss of Ms. Jacky Oh: “Rest easy, Angel”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Cardi B mourns the death of Ms. Jacky Oh: “So heartbreaking”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

BET Media Group sends its condolences to DC Young Fly and his family after the passing of Jacklyn "Ms. Jacky Oh" Smith

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Twitter reacts to Joe Biden tumbling at Air Force graduation: “Me falling for my ex”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

DC Young Fly's girlfriend Ms. Jacky Oh! dead at 32

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

The Buffalo community continues to demand accountability after devastating Tops massacre

By Aqua Boogie
  /  06.01.2023

A third individual has been charged with the 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay

By Jon Powell
  /  05.31.2023

Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner with a special twist during London “Renaissance Tour” stop

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

53 people shot, 11 killed in Chicago during Memorial Day weekend

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

South Carolina gas station owner charged with murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old Black kid

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Hollywood Beach mass shooting on Memorial Day leaves nine injured as police search for suspects

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Alicia Keys surprises Ralph Yarl’s classmates with passes to upcoming show

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023

President Joe Biden and Barack Obama honor America's fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Tina Turner’s hometown shares plans to build statue in her honor

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!

 

 

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
Receipts

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
View More