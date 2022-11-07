The AJ1 High OG Chicago “Lost & Found” is one of the most anticipated sneakers of the fourth quarter, and Nike is stopping at nothing to promote them! This includes giving exclusive early access on its SNKRS app to previous entry users who have lost a minimum of 20 different AJ1 releases, the most stock ever produced for an AJ1, and pop-ups across the globe. What is it about the Chicago 1s that have everyone in a frenzy? Rereleasing the classic colorway and silhouette, which first debuted on Jordan’s feet in 1985, always gets the sneaker community in their feels.

We’ve seen many iterations of the Chicago 1s over the years, but none are more true to the original than this pair. With nostalgia as its guiding theme, it features the classic AJ1 OG silhouette with a white toe box and red panels with its Swoosh in black. Aged detailing is visible throughout the sneaker — on the leather on the collar, mid-panel and toe, all cracked to establish a worn-in vibe. The finishing outsole is also dusty with the box packaging featuring scuffs and notes of aging. Closing out the theme of nostalgic storytelling is a written, vintage-inspired invoice that accompanies every pair.

Do you remember the first time you saw Michael Jordan playing in AJ1s? Or what about your first pair of Jordans? That feeling is universal and a guiding factor in this rerelease in addition to its core design. With the holiday season right around the corner and the largest stock ever available, hopefully, the entire family will be able to grab a pair.