If there’s one thing you can count on from the Jordan brand, it’s Air Jordan 1 releases and recently, the women’s 1s have been on the same level if not better than some of the general release 1s. Look no further than the Aleali May and Melody Ehsani collabs for proof. The AJ1 “Denim” follows suit as the latest pair of women’s 1s to drop after being delayed for some time — but it was worth the wait. The quality and details easily make this release one of the best AJ1 offerings so far this year.

It features the classic Retro 1 design with its upper made of full, white leather with the tongue and overlays in denim. The overlays are frayed around the edges, giving it a DIY quality with the Wings logo doubling down on the frayed theme. The sneaker also features gold bamboo hoop earring lace dubraes, no doubt a nod to the culture of Black women. The left dubrae features the Jordan logo while the right has “Jordan” written in varsity-style lettering. Other finishing details include a Nike Air denim tag with red lettering, red insoles, additional laces, a white midsole, and a University Blue outsole.

Lastly, let’s not forget about the packaging with its unique sneaker box and wrapping paper. The box is bright red with red wrapping paper in the same style as the gold bamboo hoop dubraes. Styling-wise, I would keep it simple and pair these with an all-denim outfit. All in all, this is a solid offering from the Jordan brand and would do well in any collection.

What are your thoughts on these? How would you rate them against other Jordan releases this year? The AJ1 High OG WMNS “Denim” was released on Sept. 23 for $180 and is available now on resell sites for slightly higher than the retail price.