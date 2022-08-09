/ 08.09.2022
On a new episode of “Rate ‘Em” with host Legendary Lade, the sneaker enthusiast gives us a thorough review of the timeless Jordan 1 Retro High silhouette in “Dark Marina Blue.” Watch!
Givenchy Monumental Mallow Lows | 'Rate 'Em'
On an all-new episode of “Rate ‘Em,” sneaker enthusiast and host Legendary Lade provides a detailed ...
BAPE x Reebok Instapump Fury OG "Multi-Camo" | 'Rate 'Em'
“Rate ‘Em” is back with an all-new episode! This week, sneaker enthusiast and host Legendary ...
The Nike x Louis Vuitton AF1 by Virgil Abloh | 'Rate 'Em'
REVOLT is bringing you the best in the sneaker game with our new show “Rate ...