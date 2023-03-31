A young and up-and-coming rapper known as BTB Savage was reportedly shot and killed in Houston yesterday (March 30). The news came just hours after he posted two photos of himself standing in what appeared to be a crime scene where one of his enemies was allegedly gunned down.

“Too much motion,” he captioned the images of him standing in front of an apartment door that’d been rattled with bullets. There are also splatters of what seems to be blood on the floor and walls. While there’s been no official confirmation of his death, BTB Savage has not posted anything on social media since rumors of his passing spread. What also has fans particularly worried is that Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner revealed a deadly shooting did occur yesterday evening.

Local Houston news station ABC 13 received information from Finner that the fatal incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Mid Lane. The victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, was described as a Black man in his 20s. Although the shooting is still under investigation, police stated that due to the number of bullet casings found at the scene, they do believe it was a targeted hit. Authorities added that the area is not known for crime, pointing out that only one murder had been reported in the last 12 months.

Online, many concluded that the victim was the aspiring artist. “BTB Savage shot and killed hours after posting a picture standing in the blood of the man he killed [two] months ago,” No Jumper tweeted yesterday. “Jesus Christ,” one user said in response to their post. Others believed friends of the young rapper’s alleged victim are the ones who carried out last night’s hit to get payback for yesterday’s social media post. “The speed in which they killed BTB Savage has to be a world record,” an account wrote. Another added, “Seeing [people’s] last tweets be crazy. Bro was literally just laughing a few moments ago. Life [is] short as hell.”

See reactions to the unconfirmed news below.

Central officers are at a shooting scene 2100 Mid Lane. Adult male deceased at the scene. Media briefing to follow. 202 pic.twitter.com/Y0O0cerbFu — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 31, 2023

They wasted no time pic.twitter.com/ScsKJnwlP3 — ionized glitch 🌎 (@bIoodfountain) March 31, 2023

Flexing in the murder scene is new — Sleepski Too$uave🥶 (@2drowsyy) March 31, 2023

Popular up and coming rapper BTB Savage shot and killed in Houston 🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/gtNFV2RTip — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 31, 2023