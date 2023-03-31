Photo: LEREXIS via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

A young and up-and-coming rapper known as BTB Savage was reportedly shot and killed in Houston yesterday (March 30). The news came just hours after he posted two photos of himself standing in what appeared to be a crime scene where one of his enemies was allegedly gunned down.

“Too much motion,” he captioned the images of him standing in front of an apartment door that’d been rattled with bullets. There are also splatters of what seems to be blood on the floor and walls. While there’s been no official confirmation of his death, BTB Savage has not posted anything on social media since rumors of his passing spread. What also has fans particularly worried is that Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner revealed a deadly shooting did occur yesterday evening.

Local Houston news station ABC 13 received information from Finner that the fatal incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Mid Lane. The victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, was described as a Black man in his 20s. Although the shooting is still under investigation, police stated that due to the number of bullet casings found at the scene, they do believe it was a targeted hit. Authorities added that the area is not known for crime, pointing out that only one murder had been reported in the last 12 months.

Online, many concluded that the victim was the aspiring artist. “BTB Savage shot and killed hours after posting a picture standing in the blood of the man he killed [two] months ago,” No Jumper tweeted yesterday. “Jesus Christ,” one user said in response to their post. Others believed friends of the young rapper’s alleged victim are the ones who carried out last night’s hit to get payback for yesterday’s social media post. “The speed in which they killed BTB Savage has to be a world record,” an account wrote. Another added, “Seeing [people’s] last tweets be crazy. Bro was literally just laughing a few moments ago. Life [is] short as hell.”

See reactions to the unconfirmed news below.

Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist bring "Porsches in Spanish" to life in colorful visual
By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Cardi B, Offset, and their two kids secure the bag with 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' roles
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator and ASAP Rocky reunite in "WHARF TALK" visual
By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future
By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri connect with T.I. for "Never Fall Off"
By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Studio Sessions | Shaan Singh laughed and bonded with Young Thug over not understanding his lyrics
By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.31.2023

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.31.2023

Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty to make their "Saturday Night Live" debut this weekend
By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama unveil 'Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale' LP
By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Polo G and Southside join Marshmello for "Grown Man"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist goes on 'The Great Escape' on new album
By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

DJ Drama returns with new 'I'm Really Like That' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023
View More
Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist bring "Porsches in Spanish" to life in colorful visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Cardi B, Offset, and their two kids secure the bag with 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' roles

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator and ASAP Rocky reunite in "WHARF TALK" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri connect with T.I. for "Never Fall Off"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Studio Sessions | Shaan Singh laughed and bonded with Young Thug over not understanding his lyrics

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.31.2023

Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty to make their “Saturday Night Live” debut this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama unveil 'Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Polo G and Southside join Marshmello for "Grown Man"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist goes on 'The Great Escape' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

DJ Drama returns with new 'I'm Really Like That' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023
View More

