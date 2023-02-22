Photo: Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, today (Feb. 22), Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II handed down a sentence of 60 years to life for Eric R. Holder Jr. — the man who fatally shot Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle.

While fans across the world continue to celebrate the verdict, some are wondering if Jacke picked that amount of time for a specific reason. “They really gave him 60… [the] judge [has] a sense of humor for that one, wow!” one tweet read. The message is in reference to Hussle being a member of the Rollin’ 60s, an extension of the Crips. Another person wrote, “60? Judge said this is for the Rollin 60s.” A social media user joined in on the conversation, adding, “Okay, I didn’t make that correlation at first” with a gif of Kobe Bryant laughing.

Hussle was known for using his platform to uplift his community and his hood always respected that — no matter the set. “Today the 8 Treys, 60s, Hoovers, other crips AND Bloods of LA are all coming together to form a peace treaty in response to the death of Nipsey Hussle,” a tweet posted after his passing read. The “Grinding All My Life” artist was tragically killed on March 31, 2019 by Holder, a person he’d known for years as another member of the gang.

The murderer aspired to become a rapper, but never reached the level of success that Hussle did. It was reported that an argument between the two happened just before Holder used a firearm to end the Victory Lap MC’s life.

The killer’s lawyer, Aaron Jansen, pushed for a lighter sentence since the crime was not premeditated. Herman “Cowboy” Douglas, one of Nip’s close friends, spoke during the trial. “Nipsey was my friend, he was like a son, he was like a dad. Our community right now, we lost everything, everything we worked for. One man’s mistake, one man’s action, messed up a whole community,” he said.

