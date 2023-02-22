Photo: Apu Gomes / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Today (Feb. 22), Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II sentenced 33-year-old Eric R. Holder Jr. to 60 years to life in prison for the murder of Nipsey Hussle.

In July 2022, a Los Angeles jury found Holder guilty of first-degree murder for the 2019 killing of Hussle. According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the rap star’s longtime romantic partner, actress Lauren London, did not attend any of the trial. She and his relatives are not expected to give victim impact statements. “Nipsey was my friend, he was like a son, he was like a dad. Our community right now, we lost everything, everything we worked for. One man’s mistake, one man’s action, messed up a whole community,” Herman “Cowboy” Douglas, a friend of the “Victory Lap” artist, said at the sentencing.

While speaking before the judge, Douglas added, “I don’t care what you give this guy. It ain’t about the time. I just want to know why. The world wants to know why. Why someone would do that?” As previously reported by REVOLT, Hussle was gunned down by Holder on March 31, 2019 in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing store. The Grammy-nominated entertainer was 33 years old at the time and left behind two young children. Hussle was known for devoting his time to community issues, and the building he was killed in front of was located in the area he grew up in where’d he sell his mixtapes before reaching fame.

The death penalty was not an option for Holder and his defense attorney, Aaron Jansen, argued that because the crime was not premeditated, his client should receive a lesser verdict of voluntary manslaughter. Hussle and Holder grew up in the same Los Angeles community and had known each other for years. Just before the shooting, the two were reportedly involved in an argument.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

BlueBucksClan share new "Flyest of my Generation" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Jay Critch enjoys NYFW in new "Handle" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Key Glock drops off new "Dirt" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Von details Latto's tireless work ethic and Freaknik nights with Lizzo

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.22.2023

Malcolm X's family to sue NYPD, FBI, and CIA over father's death

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Fourth Memphis Fire Department employee under investigation in Tyre Nichols' brutal attack and death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Nicki Minaj returns to Trinidad to celebrate Carnival

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Nas X reveals plans for upcoming album

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Durk and GloRilla join Don Toliver for new "Leave The Club" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Da Brat announces she is pregnant with her first child

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Queen Latifah to host 54th annual NAACP Image Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Logic details moment when Nas tried to sign him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Nipsey Hussle
Rap
RIP
Shootings

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

BlueBucksClan share new "Flyest of my Generation" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Jay Critch enjoys NYFW in new "Handle" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Key Glock drops off new "Dirt" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Von details Latto's tireless work ethic and Freaknik nights with Lizzo

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.22.2023

Malcolm X's family to sue NYPD, FBI, and CIA over father's death

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Fourth Memphis Fire Department employee under investigation in Tyre Nichols' brutal attack and death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Nicki Minaj returns to Trinidad to celebrate Carnival

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Nas X reveals plans for upcoming album

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Durk and GloRilla join Don Toliver for new "Leave The Club" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Da Brat announces she is pregnant with her first child

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Queen Latifah to host 54th annual NAACP Image Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Logic details moment when Nas tried to sign him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
News

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

There’s “nothing MORE masculine to me than a man who [knows] how to let his ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
View More