Antonio Brown, the all-pro NFL wide receiver turned rapper recently released his latest project Paradigm and is now planning a national tour.

On Saturday (April 23), AB took to Instagram to share a photo of himself at one of his recent performances. “Album trending, nationwide tour loading,” he wrote within the caption.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer has been in promotion mode since the release of his star-studded album. This week, he celebrated 4/20 and Gunna’s new cannabis strain in Downtown Los Angeles at WuanaLand.

Clips of him performing his song “Business Boomin” in all-white overalls have been circulating the Internet because the crowd doesn’t appear to match AB’s energy.

Nevertheless, Brown seems to be enjoying his new life as a rapper. He’s shared numerous photos of himself on social media with his album collaborators Keyshia Cole, Fivio Foreign, DaBaby, Kanye West, and friends like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Alex Rodriguez.

Brown, who is no stranger to having to travel around the country for work, now sets his sights on a national tour to support his latest project. Cities, venues and tour dates have not been revealed thus far, however, Brown seems ready to put his controversial football career behind him and hit the road soon.

Back in January, he spoke about his release from the Bucs, telling Bryant Gumbel that the team offered him a $200,000 injury settlement that called for him to sit out the remainder of the season and seek professional mental health services.

“These guys at Tampa Bay Bucs tried to make an agreement with me to give me $200,000 to go to the crazy house so these guys could look like they know what they’re talking about,” Brown said.

His lawyer Sean Burstyn provided further explanation. “The offer was Antonio would basically sit on the sidelines, go on some list and commit himself to some form of intensive mental health treatment,” Burstyn said. “And we were specifically told in writing by the general manager [Jason Licht] twice, ‘Don’t spin this any other way.’”

When asked whether he was in need of any mental health treatment, Brown — who previously said nothing is wrong with him mentally — maintained that he has “mental wealth.”

“I know a lot of people may not understand me or know how I look at things or don’t know how I react emotionally to things. But that’s not for them to understand me,” he said. “I’ve got a beautiful family, kids and people all across the world that look up to me. There’s no reason I’m in this position at this point.”

Watch AB perform at WuanaLand and check out his national tour announcement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab)