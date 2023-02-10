Photo: VCG/Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

Louisiana State Police Department are currently investigating two officer-involved shootings that occurred within days of each other, in the Shreveport area, with the latest incident occurring on Thursday (Feb. 9).

Yesterday, more than 30 officers arrived on the scene of a shooting near the 400 block of W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop around 4 p.m..

However, Shreveport Police Department officials says officers receiving a call about an attempted car-jacking out of Family Dollar at Linwood and Flournoy Lucas is what ultimately led to the shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an individual suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. After reportedly identifying the suspect, a foot chase ensued. And at some point during the pursuit, an official stated that one of the Shreveport officers shot the suspect nearly half a mile from the original scene.

Police say the suspect’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Six days before Thursday’s shooting, a second Shreveport officer shot an unarmed Black man near an apartment complex on Fullerton Street.

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot on Feb. 3 after police had responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Villa Norté Apartments.

When two officers arrived on the scene at approximately 10:51 p.m. to speak with the domestic disturbance complainant, Bagley reportedly left the apartment by jumping from its balcony and fleeing on foot, LSD revealed in a statement.

After a short pursuit, Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler found Bagley as he allegedly made his way around a building corner. Officer Tyler fired a single shot from his service weapon, striking Bagley in the chest. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment but died shortly after due to his injury. Officer Tyler was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

On Feb. 6, State police posted a news release saying, “The investigation remains ongoing. This process does take time; witness statements are still being obtained, and evidence is currently being analyzed.”

“At the appropriate time, further information will be released in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office,” the release continued. “As the investigation progresses, the coordination and partnership between law enforcement and the Shreveport community is vital to obtaining a complete understanding of the events leading to the shooting incident.”

A day later (Feb. 7), Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith spoke at a press conference and admitted that he was grieving “the loss of another life here in Shreveport.”

“When I received the call, my heart bled – as it [does] whenever a tragedy occurs here in our area. I responded immediately to the scene to find out as much as I could about what occurred,” Smith told reporters.

“And as this family mourns, my heart bleeds, and I mourn also with them,” he added. “We’ll do our very best to make sure that it doesn’t occur again. I am asking for the community to remain patient as we continue to conduct a very thorough investigation. Transparency in the investigation is a priority for our agency.”

The Lousiana State Police is the lead investigating agency into both officer-involved shootings.

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DJ Drama recreates scenes from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Signed Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $5.8 million

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Chlöe to perform at American Express Road Show for NBA Allstar weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon stars in mouth-watering DoorDash Super Bowl ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

SZA to be honored as Woman of the Year at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

ABC releases teaser for first Damar Hamlin interview since near-fatal cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Drake shares serious bets for Sunday's Super Bowl

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Celia Cruz to become first Afro-Latina on United States quarter

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

California bill would allow cannabis catering at private events

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Yale honors 9-year-old Black girl who neighbor reported to police for spraying lanternflies

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Memphis man admits cops who attacked Tyre Nichols beat him up 3 days prior

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.09.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
News
Police Brutality
Social Justice

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DJ Drama recreates scenes from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Signed Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $5.8 million

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Chlöe to perform at American Express Road Show for NBA Allstar weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon stars in mouth-watering DoorDash Super Bowl ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

SZA to be honored as Woman of the Year at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

ABC releases teaser for first Damar Hamlin interview since near-fatal cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Drake shares serious bets for Sunday's Super Bowl

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Celia Cruz to become first Afro-Latina on United States quarter

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

California bill would allow cannabis catering at private events

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Yale honors 9-year-old Black girl who neighbor reported to police for spraying lanternflies

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Memphis man admits cops who attacked Tyre Nichols beat him up 3 days prior

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.09.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

Benjamin Crump represented in cases for the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023
View More