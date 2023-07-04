Just as citizens prepared to celebrate Independence Day, America was struck by shootings in Philadelphia and Fort Worth.

Up north, authorities apprehended the suspect who reportedly killed five people and injured two children. However, a different story unfolded in Texas. Just before midnight Monday (July 3), a shooting occurred in the Como neighborhood of Dallas, CNN reported.

As a result, three individuals were fatally shot, and eight others were wounded, police said. In a news release, Fort Worth Police Department’s homicide unit shared that 10 victims were adults and one a minor. When officers arrived, several individuals were shot inside a parking lot near the neighborhood. Personal vehicles transported multiple people to local hospitals while first responders transported others. Authorities pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene.

“We had a shooting. It appears that we had multiple victims that were shot. Probably three of them were transported to Harris Southwest,” Capt. Shawn Murray said during a news conference. “Five more victims were transported to John Peter Smith.”

As law enforcement continue its investigation, police stated its too soon to determine what led to the shooting. At the time, a large crowd was present in the neighborhood to celebrate the community’s annual Fourth of July celebration. “Traditionally, [in] the Como neighborhood, July 3 is their big celebration,” Murray said. “They have their parade, and [on] July 3 in the evening, they gather up as a neighborhood and come together.”

On Tuesday (July 4), Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker wrote online that she was “devastated” by the news of the shooting. “My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city,” Parker tweeted. The tragic incident is one of over 300 mass shootings that have taken place in the United States.