At approximately 8:30 a.m. yesterday (May 7), a driver crashed his vehicle into a group of people who were standing at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas. Ten individuals were injured and eight were killed.
According to ABC News, Texas officials said the deadly incident happened near the Ozanam Center. Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval said the suspect was driving a gray Range Rover when he sped through migrants under the care of Border Patrol. Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda added that all of the victims were men, and revealed some came from Venezuela. The driver, identified as 34-year-old George Alvarez, is now facing manslaughter charges.
Sauceda spoke at a news conference this morning (May 8) and explained that the driver lost control of the Range Rover, and the vehicle then flipped on its side. Alvarez reportedly exited the SUV and tried to flee the deadly Texas crime scene but was restrained by witnesses. Daniel Gonzales survived the crash and spoke with Brownsville news station Valley Central about the ordeal. “We all fight for a dream. We passed a jungle, crossed eight countries, lived through cold, hunger, and thirst, and we still cross and say we’ve reached the American dream. Now look at where the American dream ended for us,” Gonzales shared.
The Brownsville police chief noted that the suspect with an “extensive rap sheet” is in custody and toxicology results are pending. The FBI has also joined the investigation to determine if the Texas incident was committed on purpose and if there was any element of a domestic violent extremist motive. “Secretary Mayorkas has been briefed on the tragic situation in Brownsville and has reached out to local leaders to offer condolences and the full support of the Department,” a statement from the Department of Homeland Security read.
A vigil was held this morning at 10 a.m. local time at 655 N. Minnesota Ave.
