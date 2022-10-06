As previously reported by REVOLT, last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses full of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home. The odd gesture was the Republican’s way of highlighting the increasing number of migrants within the state.

For a second time this week, today (Oct. 6), around 50 undocumented migrants were again taken to Harris’ residence. According to NBC News, of the men, women and children, many were able to carry all of their possessions in small bags. The outlet added that a large number of the passengers came from Venezuela. A man named Victor told a reporter he came from “the jungle” before arriving at his new destination.

🚨BREAKING: New migrant Bus arrives outside Kamala Harris’ home AGAIN pic.twitter.com/fUrL2hzDIr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2022

Sources say the bus arrived at Harris’ D.C. residence just before dawn this morning. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is said to have participated with Abbott in sending the illegal migrants to the vice president. The governors reportedly want to use the busloads of undocumented people to show Harris that the United States borders aren’t as secure as she and President Biden claim.

NBC News added that a few weeks ago, DeSantis chartered two planes carrying migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Their pettiness toward Harris didn’t go unnoticed. DeSantis and Abbott now have a class-action lawsuit filed against them after migrants say they were victims of their political shenanigans.

In a tweet addressing the drop-off from earlier this week, one user said, “A bus carrying 46 migrants from Texas arrived Monday at the U.S. Naval Observatory — home to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence, sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Now he’s behaving literally like an arrogant child. He should be fired for these stunts.”

At this time, Harris has yet to issue a statement regarding this morning’s uninvited guests. According to multiple reports, the migrants who have been arriving at her home and other locations have been assisted by volunteers from organizations like SAMU First Response, an international humanitarian nonprofit.

