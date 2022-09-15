Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been very vocal about the growing number of migrants in Texas, and now he has taken it a step further to get the president and vice president’s attention.

On Thursday (Sept. 15), two buses full of migrants, mainly from Venezuela, arrived shortly before 7 a.m., outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s official residence, the U.S. Naval Observatory. According to FOX 5, reporter Griff Jenkins was present in Washington D.C. as Secret Service agents arrived at the gate where the migrants stood with their belongings before being moved to a church nearby. The news outlet reports that the migrants were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas and sent to VP Harris’ home by Gov. Abbott.

The governor released a statement confirming that he will continue to do this until the Administration makes the right changes. “The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years,” he said.

Gov. Abbott continued, “Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure.’ Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border.”

On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed his promise to drop off undocumented migrants in progressive states, sending two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. “We are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures,” DeSantis said. “Every community in America should be sharing in the burdens. It shouldn’t all fall on a handful of red states.”

VP Harris spoke on Thursday morning at the “United We Stand Summit” hosted in the White House. She did not comment on the matter.