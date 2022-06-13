The Madam Vice President had a few words for Republican-led states during a speech for a Pride event held in Washington, D.C. on Friday (June 10).

Following legislation passed in states that target the LGBTQ+ community in states including Texas and Florida, Kamala Harris pointed out the need for a change.

“No one should fear loving who they love,” said Harris during the Pride festival. “Our children in Texas and Florida should not fear who they are. We should not have to be dealing with 300 laws in states around our country that are attacking our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters.”

NBC News reports that nearly 240 anti-LGBTQ+ laws have been filed in 2022 alone. Recent laws passed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis have been under fire for discrimination against the community. In Texas, it is now legal for the state to investigate parents of transgender children for child abuse.

On the other hand, Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed by Desantis does not allow topics such as sexual orientation and gender identity to be discussed in kindergarten through third grade. It has since been temporarily blocked.

During her speech, Harris also reiterated her previous push for the Equality Act. The new legislation would be an adjustment to the Civil Rights Act and would make it unlawful to use sexual orientation and gender identity as grounds for discrimination in employment, housing, and education sectors.

She also confirmed that passing the act would be a small step toward equal treatment, but that there is much more work to do.

“There is so much more work to do. And I know we are committed and we understand the importance of this movement and our roles of leadership in this ongoing movement,” Vice President Harris continued.