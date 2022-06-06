Gun control activists want to know what Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is doing to prevent violence in the wake of mass shootings that have plagued the nation.

Newsweek reports that DeSantis was interrupted during a speaking event titled “Don’t Burn This Country” at Orlando’s Plaza Live.

“Governor DeSantis, we’re losing 100 people a day due to gun violence,” said activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost in a clip shared to social media. “Governor, we need you to take action on gun violence.”

Frost, a Democrat, is currently running for Congress in the upcoming November election.

After DeSantis attempted to talk over Frost, he directly addressed him and said, “Nobody wants to hear from you.”

That did not deter Frost from his mission.

“We need to take action,” he continued. “Floridians are dying.”

The move comes on the heels of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

On May 14, a gunman entered a Tops grocery store and shot and killed 10 Black people. Just 10 days later, another gunman stormed Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers before he was ultimately shot and killed by responding law enforcement officers.

Eventually, Frost was escorted out by police. As he continued to demand action from the Florida governor, the crowd began to chant, “Loser, loser.”

He was not the only activist to disrupt the event. Someone cut in to ask DeSantis, “Why don’t you care about my life?”

Another person asked, “Why are you making it easier for dangerous people to get guns.”

“Growing up, I watched in terror as mass shooting after mass shooting occurred,” wrote activist Jack Petocz in a tweet sharing a clip from the event. “Today, I asked Ron DeSantis directly, why he doesn’t care about my life and refuses to act on gun violence.”