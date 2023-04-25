President Joe Biden has an announcement to make — he’s running for reelection.
Earlier today (April 25), the Democratic politician formally shared his intent to serve as president for another term. But he won’t pursue this journey alone. The Pennsylvania native will be joined by his running mate and Vice President Kamala Harris for the second time.
“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” President Biden captioned his tweet. “That’s why I’m running for reelection as president of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”
Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.
That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023
President Biden is America’s oldest president, and if he was to secure a second term, the politician would be 86 at its conclusion. His age has generated pause for citizens and fellow Democrats, who believe a younger candidate might fair better against Republicans, according to The Associated Press. However, President Biden has suggested his achievements while inside the White House and over 50 years of experience in Washington hold more weight than his age.
Along with his tweet, President Biden also made the announcement in a three-minute video, which comes on the fourth anniversary of his first bid for the presidency, the outlet revealed. At the time, the president vowed to heal the “soul of the nation” due to Donald Trump’s turbulent run in office. And he reiterated that message today.
“I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Biden shared. “The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer… Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important. Nothing more sacred.”
President Biden said that now is not the time to be still, which is why he is “running for reelection.”
