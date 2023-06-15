Photo: Bill Oxford via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

A Mississippi civil rights attorney believes her recent arrest was in retaliation for her advocacy efforts in Lexington.

Today (June 15), CNN reported that Jill Jefferson, a civil rights lawyer, was arrested on Saturday (June 10) by the Lexington Police Department. According to Jefferson, her apprehension came after she filmed a traffic stop of a Black motorist in the town’s square. “My plan was to film footage of police falsely arresting Black people, and I just happened to get caught up in it,” she told the outlet.

Before the arrest, Jefferson, who founded the Mississippi civil rights group JULIAN shared that she was invited to a private event. As she left the occasion, she claimed she witnessed police detaining a Black motorist and began recording on her phone. Per CNN, one of the officers flagged down the lawyer and told her to pull over. “I stopped, and the officer asked, ‘Show me your ID.’ He just started yelling,” Jefferson stated.

However, the lawyer did not show her ID, which she believed made the incident worse. During her conversation with the publication, Jefferson alleged that an officer pointed a taser at her as authorities told her to get out of the car. She also claimed officers snatched her phone from her hand and yanked her from the vehicle. “They illegally searched my car,” she continued. “They went through my glove compartment, under my floor mats, they went into the briefcase, and unzipped it, and started taking things out and looking through them. All of this is an illegal search.”

The state attorney mentioned that she recognized one of the officers from her civil work in the city. Jefferson noted that she and the law enforcement member engaged in intense interactions over the phone in the past. “I heard them talking about me once they took me to jail. They said, ‘That’s the woman that’s suing us.’ That’s when I learned that they definitely knew who I was when I got there,” she said. Jefferson spent two days in the Holmes County Jail on charges of failure to comply, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, which she claimed are “false.”

In 2022, Jefferson filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Lexington and its police department. In the suit, she alleged intimidation, harassment, and unlawful imprisonment by officers in the LPD. A trial date is set for June 2024.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Police Brutality

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Social media remembers Breonna Taylor and Tyre Nichols on what should’ve been their 30th birthdays

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

George Floyd's sister LaTonya says Derek Chauvin has never apologized for his actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

Social media remembers George Floyd on the third anniversary of his passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Mississippi officials release bodycam footage of three ex-officers fatally assaulting a Black man

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Independent autopsy results regarding Georgia inmate's bed bug infestation revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

George Floyd murder witness suing city of Minneapolis for assault and emotional distress

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023

Patrick Lyoya's family pushes for justice a year after he was killed by an officer

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Mississippi deputies accused of sexual assault on a Black man during civil rights violation probe

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Massachusetts police handcuff 9-year-old special-needs Black boy during mental health episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" addresses EMTs who arrived after Tyre Nichols' brutal beating

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.08.2023

Tyre Nichols' autopsy reveals extent of blunt force injuries that caused his death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Louisiana police move to dismiss Black woman's excessive force lawsuit

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.03.2023

Memphis DA won't charge white officer in Tyre Nichols' death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Ex-Minneapolis cop involved in George Floyd's death gets convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Barstow Police Department launches investigation after cop beats unarmed Black man with a baton on camera

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Social media remembers Breonna Taylor and Tyre Nichols on what should’ve been their 30th birthdays

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

George Floyd's sister LaTonya says Derek Chauvin has never apologized for his actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

Social media remembers George Floyd on the third anniversary of his passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Mississippi officials release bodycam footage of three ex-officers fatally assaulting a Black man

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Independent autopsy results regarding Georgia inmate's bed bug infestation revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

George Floyd murder witness suing city of Minneapolis for assault and emotional distress

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023

Patrick Lyoya's family pushes for justice a year after he was killed by an officer

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Mississippi deputies accused of sexual assault on a Black man during civil rights violation probe

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Massachusetts police handcuff 9-year-old special-needs Black boy during mental health episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" addresses EMTs who arrived after Tyre Nichols' brutal beating

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.08.2023

Tyre Nichols' autopsy reveals extent of blunt force injuries that caused his death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Louisiana police move to dismiss Black woman's excessive force lawsuit

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.03.2023

Memphis DA won't charge white officer in Tyre Nichols' death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Ex-Minneapolis cop involved in George Floyd's death gets convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Barstow Police Department launches investigation after cop beats unarmed Black man with a baton on camera

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
News

Busta Rhymes brought to tears by "Happy Birthday" performance from fan

“Don’t do that!” Drummond told Busta as he started to cry.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023
Interviews

NFL veteran Marcus Smith II creates a safe space for athletes to be vulnerable about mental health

For Mental Health Awareness Month, REVOLT caught up with former NFL outside linebacker Marcus Smith II who knows firsthand what it’s like dealing with mental health hurdles in professional sports.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  05.24.2023
View More