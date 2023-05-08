As a civil rights violation investigation continues in Mississippi, officers are now being accused of sexual assault.

Today (May 8), The Associated Press revealed a Black male said authorities attempted to assault him and another Black man with a sex toy during interrogation.The allegations were sent to the Department of Justice, which is probing the possible civil rights violation.

In a letter written by Malik Shabazz, Michael Jenkins’ attorney, he asked for the opening of a broader investigation and for charges to be filed. “This extreme case of police brutality warrants enforcement of the civil rights criminal laws on the books,” Shabazz said in a statement. “Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County are covering up the truth of what happened on Jan. 24, and all parties must be held accountable.”

As previously mentioned, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team members are being probed about their involvement in four violent encounters with at least four Black men since 2019. During one of the incidents, Jenkins was shot in the mouth by one of the deputies.

While visiting a friend on Jan. 24, he alleged six white RCSD officers rushed inside the home, placed a gun in his mouth, and fired a single shot. Afterward, Jenkins required hospital care to have parts of his tongue sewn back together. He also suffered a broken jaw. When authorities countered Jenkins’ claims by saying he shot first, Shabazz told the outlet their allegation was false. “They had complete control of him the entire time. Six officers had full and complete control of Michael the entire time,” Shabazz said. “So that’s just a fabrication.”

Jenkins and his friend, Eddie Terrell Parker, filed a lawsuit that reported both men were handcuffed, beaten, and repeatedly tased for over 90 minutes. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reviewed the incident, and their findings matched information given by the victims. In a statement, the justice department said the civil rights investigation into the Jenkins case is ongoing and declined to comment further, the outlet noted.