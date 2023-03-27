Photo: SOPA Images / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

The Department of Justice is investigating members of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team for civil rights violations due to their alleged involvement in four violent encounters with at least four Black men, since 2019, The Associated Press revealed.

Today (March 27), the news outlet reported that the Mississippi response team is a tactical unit whose officers receive advanced training. According to police and court records, the deputies currently in question were reportedly involved in each of the four incidents. In two of the cases, Black men alleged that authorities shoved guns in their mouths during separate run-ins.  

In one of the encounters, a sheriff deputy pulled the trigger, resulting in Michael Corey Jenkins requiring hospital care to have parts of his tongue sewn back together. The outlet mentioned that one of the fatally shot men’s mothers also stated that an officer held their knee on her son’s neck as he informed them that he couldn’t breathe.

The DOJ launched their civil rights investigation after an officer from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department shot Jenkins on Jan. 24. While visiting a friend at his home, Jenkins stated that six white RCSD deputies blasted into the residence, pointed a gun in his mouth, and fired a single shot. The incident left Jenkins with a broken jaw and lacerated tongue.

However, the Rankin County officers alleged that Jenkins was shot after he first pointed a gun at authorities. Jenkins’ attorney, Malik Shabazz, countered the allegations by informing the outlet that his client did not have a firearm during the encounter. “They had complete control of him the entire time. Six officers had full and complete control of Michael the entire time,” Shabazz said. “So that’s just a fabrication.”

According to a lawsuit filed by Jenkins and his friend, Eddie Terrell Parker, they were both handcuffed, beaten, and repeatedly tased for over 90 minutes. The outlet also noted that the men were forced to lie on their backs as officers poured milk over their faces. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was brought in to review the incident. Their findings matched information given by the victims. In 2020, Carvis Johnson, another Black man, filed a lawsuit against the RCSD after authorities placed a gun in his mouth during a drug bust in 2019. He was not shot. The deputies’ names have not yet been released.

Politicians demand change in wake of Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Nashville's Covenant School held an active shooter training event 13 months before shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Passionate mom takes over Fox News' Nashville shooting livestream: "How is this still happening?"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Three students killed in Nashville school shooting, suspect deceased

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Drowning of three sisters in Texas pond now investigated as homicide

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Chicago brothers fight to prove their innocence two years after being exonerated of 1994 murder

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Elderly deaf woman may pursue lawsuit after Texas officers allegedly broke her arm

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Virginia officer fired in connection with shooting of unarmed Black man

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Four ex-cops charged with the death of Tyre Nichols get decertified by Tennessee commission panel

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Las Vegas bus driver continues route as passenger fatally stabs victim 33 times

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Taxstone convicted of manslaughter for 2016 shooting at T.I. concert

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Ben Crump calls for additional mental health training in law enforcement after Irvo Otieno's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023
