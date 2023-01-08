Jaylen Lewis’ family says the details surrounding his untimely passing continue to be shrouded in secrecy. In a push for transparency, they have taken to social media. The 25-year-old was fatally wounded when a member of Mississippi’s Capitol Police task force shot him in the head on the night of Sept. 25, 2022. A female passenger was present in his car when he was killed. She is believed to be the only witness aside from the officers.

Alexis Lewis, his sister, and Jaylen’s friend reignited public interest in the case when they recounted the events of the tragic night in a TikTok video posted on Saturday (Jan. 7). The woman alleged they were sitting at a red light when they noticed a white man pointing a gun at them. Jaylen reportedly called a friend to inform them of the strange encounter. Within moments, the weapon was fired and the beloved friend and brother was dead.

Days after the shooting, WLBT-TV reported multiple officers were placed on administrative leave. The Department of Public Safety and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation both opened reviews of the incident. Any updates will be provided to the state’s attorney general. Three non-fatal shootings (which occurred on July 9, July 25 and Aug. 14) from 2022 involving the capitol unit are also being looked into by the MBI.

“In my opinion, the state capitol police are moving like a gang. That’s what their strategy and technique [is] like. They only have targeted Black people so far. I don’t know how the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi are supposed to feel like they are protecting us when all they have truly done is harm Black people,” added Alexis about the force that was created in 2021. She also noted that police released her brother’s car to Arkela Lewis, her mother, two weeks after the shooting with no visible damage, aside from Jaylen’s blood in the interior. A follow-up video was added to their account regarding the lack of transparency in the case.

Arkela said she was not provided with the police incident report. “We are just waiting for answers,” she shared. The grieving mother said while the task force was originally organized to protect federal buildings, it seems as though they have expanded “jurisdiction to the more urban areas, the low-income areas.” Her assumption was confirmed by the Clarion Ledger, which reported the unit grew from 81 officers to 105, and they also patrol areas surrounding Jackson State University and the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

View Alexis and Arkela’s video below.