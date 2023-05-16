Photo: WIN-Initiative/Neleman via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office is seeking to overturn the conviction of a Black man, who’s believed to be innocent.

According to CNN, Christopher Dunn, 52, has been incarcerated since 1991 after being sentenced to life without parole. He has spent over 30 years in prison for the murder of Ricco Rogers, 15, who was killed on May 18, 1990.

On Monday (May 15), the circuit’s attorney’s office issued a statement regarding Dunn. “For the last 33 years, Mr. Dunn has been incarcerated for a crime in which there is clear and convincing evidence he did not commit,” the release read. “We have an ethical duty to work to correct this injustice.”

At the time of the shooting, Dunn was 19, his attorneys reported. The eyewitness testimonies of a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old spearheaded his conviction. Since then, both have recanted their statements under oath and admitted they lied, the outlet shared. A court document filed in the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri stated no physical evidence tied Dunn to the murder.

In 2020, Texas County Circuit Court Judge William Hickle reviewed Dunn’s case. After reviewing the evidence, he said, “This court does not believe that any jury would now convict Christopher Dunn under these facts.” However, a Missouri law says a judge can’t overturn a conviction unless the death penalty is involved. “Until the legislature changes the law, only a prosecutor can petition a court to free an innocent defendant sentenced to anything less than death,” Dunn’s lawyers said in a news release.

The 52-year-old’s mother and sister testified Dunn was at home when the murder of Rogers occurred. “We are hopeful his wrongful conviction is set aside for the sake of Mr. Dunn, his family, and the people of the city of St. Louis,” prosecutors noted.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

G Herbo declares "We Don't Care" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023

Jorja Smith drops off new visual for "Little Things"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Graphic video shows San Francisco security guard fatally shoot alleged Walgreens shoplifter

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023

T-Pain gets showered with love by Twitter as fans honor his contributions to the music industry

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA deliver "Rebuke" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Tour Tales | Amanda Davis helped make Ella Mai and Janelle Monáe's Coachella sets happen on the same day

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.16.2023

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge to reunite as NxWorries for 2023 tour

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Summer Walker hits the poolside with her girls as she introduces 'CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE' EP's tracklist

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Jamie Foxx recovering in Chicago physical rehab center surrounded by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Rudy Giuliani sued by former employee for sexual assault and wage theft

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Florida teacher under investigation for indoctrination after showing Disney movie with gay character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Symba is excited to hit the stage for 2023 Roots Picnic: "I'm truly blessed"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

G Herbo declares "We Don't Care" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023

Jorja Smith drops off new visual for "Little Things"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Graphic video shows San Francisco security guard fatally shoot alleged Walgreens shoplifter

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023

T-Pain gets showered with love by Twitter as fans honor his contributions to the music industry

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA deliver "Rebuke" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Tour Tales | Amanda Davis helped make Ella Mai and Janelle Monáe's Coachella sets happen on the same day

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.16.2023

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge to reunite as NxWorries for 2023 tour

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Summer Walker hits the poolside with her girls as she introduces 'CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE' EP's tracklist

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Jamie Foxx recovering in Chicago physical rehab center surrounded by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Rudy Giuliani sued by former employee for sexual assault and wage theft

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Florida teacher under investigation for indoctrination after showing Disney movie with gay character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Symba is excited to hit the stage for 2023 Roots Picnic: "I'm truly blessed"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023
View More

Trending
News

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
Social Justice

White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City

“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
Social Justice

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
News

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

Sasha follows in her sister Malia’s footsteps, who graduated from college in 2021.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
View More