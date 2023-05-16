The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office is seeking to overturn the conviction of a Black man, who’s believed to be innocent.

According to CNN, Christopher Dunn, 52, has been incarcerated since 1991 after being sentenced to life without parole. He has spent over 30 years in prison for the murder of Ricco Rogers, 15, who was killed on May 18, 1990.

On Monday (May 15), the circuit’s attorney’s office issued a statement regarding Dunn. “For the last 33 years, Mr. Dunn has been incarcerated for a crime in which there is clear and convincing evidence he did not commit,” the release read. “We have an ethical duty to work to correct this injustice.”

At the time of the shooting, Dunn was 19, his attorneys reported. The eyewitness testimonies of a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old spearheaded his conviction. Since then, both have recanted their statements under oath and admitted they lied, the outlet shared. A court document filed in the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri stated no physical evidence tied Dunn to the murder.

In 2020, Texas County Circuit Court Judge William Hickle reviewed Dunn’s case. After reviewing the evidence, he said, “This court does not believe that any jury would now convict Christopher Dunn under these facts.” However, a Missouri law says a judge can’t overturn a conviction unless the death penalty is involved. “Until the legislature changes the law, only a prosecutor can petition a court to free an innocent defendant sentenced to anything less than death,” Dunn’s lawyers said in a news release.

The 52-year-old’s mother and sister testified Dunn was at home when the murder of Rogers occurred. “We are hopeful his wrongful conviction is set aside for the sake of Mr. Dunn, his family, and the people of the city of St. Louis,” prosecutors noted.