Marquaello Futrell is a former police officer who has now devoted his life to God as a pastor at All Creation Northview Holiness Family Church in Ferguson, Missouri. On Sunday (Feb. 26), the New York Post shared an article detailing how he stopped a group of alleged robbers during a recent service.

A video of the shocking Feb. 12 situation recently started circulating online. In the clip, Futrell was preaching when he noticed something seemed a bit off with four young men he’d never seen in his Missouri church before. Instead of panicking, he secretly asked his church director to notify the police. After those instructions were given, Futrell moved in on the teens — all the while still preaching. “Who sent y’all here? Y’all just saw the church and decided to come? Talk to me,” the pastor said standing directly before the group.

Soon, the teens were surrounded by the men of the church and instead of attacking, Futrell said, “Well, let’s praise God for them coming.” Applause from other members of the congregation was heard. “I said praise God that God sent them in here,” the pastor told the attendees. Not one to beat around the bush, Futrell firmly informed the teens: “Don’t you play with me. I still got a cop anointing, and I still know what’s going on, and I still know what’s about to happen. God’s about to change the plot of the enemy. Lift your voice and shout unto God for what he’s about to do.” As the pastor’s passionate speech intensified, members of the church stood and prayed for the four young men.

Futrell once again moved in on the teens, asking each one if he could pray for them. With their heads bowed, choir members began to sing. In an interview posted today (Feb. 28) with Fox News, the pastor admitted, “It’s never happened before. They came into church. We believed they were up to no good. I just had that instinct, and I just started maneuvering while trying to conduct service to keep the people calm.” Futrell said he later learned one of the teens dropped his gun on the floor before being approached. The group was also wanted for two other robberies involving convenience stores. In the interview shared on Fox News’ YouTube, one comment read, “This brought tears of joy. God Bless that Pastor and I will continue to pray for these young men. [I] hope one day they will come to thank him.”