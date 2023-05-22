Photo: SOPA Images / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a lightning rod of controversy throughout his time in office. From scuttling AP African American history in the state to banning diversity programs at colleges, the veteran-turned-politician has made Florida a difficult place to live for anyone belonging to a marginalized group.

The NAACP recognized this on Saturday (May 20) and issued a travel advisory to all Black Americans urging them to avoid the state. “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals,” the statement read. “Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson echoed a similar sentiment. “Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon,” he said. “He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We’re not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation.”

Today (May 22), DeSantis’ team fired back at the civil rights group’s claims. “As Governor DeSantis announced last week, Florida is seeing record-breaking tourism. This is nothing more than a stunt,” a spokesperson for the politician said, according to CBS News. The timing comes as the governor is allegedly preparing to launch a presidential campaign this week.

The NAACP wasn’t the only civil rights group who called for people to stay away from Florida. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) last week warned of a “dangerous, hostile environment for law-abiding Americans and immigrants.” Equality Florida, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, similarly spoke out after DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education Act, commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, in March.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Politics

