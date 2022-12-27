Between deadly snowstorms and thousands of canceled flights, a lot is going on during Christmas time this year. Despite the many tragic situations unfolding across the nation, the NAACP is doing all it can to make the season bright. The Memphis chapter is making sure residents have safe drinking water after an advisory was issued due to freezing temperatures.

Today (Dec. 27), the local branch held a giveaway at their Memphis NAACP location on Vance Avenue, according to WREG News Channel 3. “We have water and we also have canned goods. So, we are just trying to meet the needs of the community,” Van Turner, the president of the chapter, shared with the outlet. “In order to engage people on civil human and human rights and other issues, you have to meet them at their basic needs first. That is why we are doing this,” Turner continued. The organization passed out essentials yesterday (Dec. 26) as well, but returned for the second day in a row after seeing community members who still required assistance.

Although Turner was seen giving goods away to Memphis residents, he admitted he’s in the same boat, as the water in his home is unusable. “The blessing that I am able to give back because I know exactly what they are going through, so I can identify with the challenges. I am just happy to be able to meet some of those challenges and do our small part of assistance,” he revealed. Beverly Young, who lives in the area, was grateful for the donations. She mentioned that the advisory put a strain on her daily life.

“It’s kind of a hassle trying to boil a lot of water when you are at home, and you are sick and I have a sibling that is sick and in the hospital and I am expecting them home soon. So I think it is very nice for them to think of us,” the woman told WREG. Another resident, Bobby Morris, said he planned to use his donations for “drinking as well as washing [his] fruits and vegetables and things like that before [he gets] ready to eat.” He added, “We got to brush our teeth and things like that, so we have to have good clean water for those things.” For those in the Memphis area who are unable to travel to the NAACP’s Vance Avenue office, delivery options can be arranged by calling (901) 521-1343.