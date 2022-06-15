A Columbus, Ohio police lt. received an underwhelming $2 following a lawsuit that claimed she was the subject of racial discrimination, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The trial, which has gone on for nearly four years, came to an end on Monday afternoon (June 13), when a jury determined that Melissa McFadden should be awarded only $2 following their conclusion of the case.

“It was more about the principle than money,” said John Marshall, an attorney for McFadden noting that she is pleased with the verdict. “She feels like she really won.”

In June 2018, the police lt. filed a suit against the city of Columbus alleging that not only was she a victim of racial discrimination by the Division of Police, but that the group also retaliated against her because of the claims. Per the court documents, the case began after McFadden was reassigned to the division’s property room following accusations that she had created a hostile work environment.

In the federal equal employment opportunity (EEO) complaint filed against McFadden, it alleges that she gave a sergeant a higher performance evaluation than what should have been received… because he was Black.

According to the complaints, McFadden allegedly had an “us-versus them” complex as well as a “Black militancy mindset.”

Within her argument, the police lt. said that other officers investigated for similar situations were not reassigned. On the other hand, she disclosed that if they were, it was never to a position that was as physically taxing as working in the property room.

In fact, McFadden had to take an extended leave after suffering an injury during the reassignment.

Per an internal investigation in the initial allegations against McFadden, the then-Chief Kim Jacobs suggested that she should be terminated.

Today, she remains employed by the division in the officer wellness bureau. Per her attorney, McFadden will be due for a promotion within the next few months after scoring among the top pool of candidates up for the commander position.