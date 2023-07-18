Dame Dash sat down with hairstylist Shanita Robinson and gave her some financial tips. During the conversation that was posted on Instagram Sunday (July 16), he revealed that $1 million is not enough money to stay a millionaire.

“So now the question is how much bread do you want to make? And I don’t think it’s a bad thing to want to make a lot of money because there are people you might need to take care of,” he began. Robinson responded by explaining that she’s just trying to become a millionaire, before the record executive quickly cut her off. “We’re dreaming,” he said. “Let me tell you what a million dollars does. If you go in the store and buy a 25 cent bag of potato chips, you’re not a millionaire. You spend $1 and you’re not a millionaire.”

Dame Dash continued, “You want to stay a millionaire, so you want a couple. Because the minute you start to get into millions, so do your bills. The carrying cost of things is what kills you.”

“Getting schooled on why $1 [million] isn’t enough by the GOAT,” Robinson captioned the video. “Thank you for your undivided attention and lessons on this memorable day. So many nuggets y’all left, and I appreciate it all!!” In the comments section, a curious viewer asked, “Where’s the full interview at?!? [Are] you [going to] release it on [your] platform, lol?” The hairstylist responded, “Well, it wasn’t an interview. He just sat me down and schooled me on a few things in business. My first time meeting him. So genuine in his mission to see our people grow and thrive. I will for sure release more in due time.”

Dame Dash served as co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records alongside JAY-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke in 1996.