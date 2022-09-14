Trippie Redd wants record labels to start looking after their artists, suggesting that full-time security is provided for them.

On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the artist posted a tribute to the late rapper PnB Rock on his Instagram account while revealing that he has lost too many friends to gun violence. “I had to reschedule my whole day yesterday. I was at a true loss for words. I keep losing my friends to gun violence. I want all my friends to start having a guard or [two]. It honestly should be on the label to get [you] protection,” Trippie wrote.

The Ohio rapper revealed that he shared these sentiments with XXXTentacion, urging him to stop traveling without security. “That’s one thing I used to tell XXX. Let’s stop riding around in the [BMW] i8, just me and [you], while [your] paid security sleep at the house [while] we [are] in the club. Just us.”

He continued, “PnB was my real-life brother. He pulled up on me and @Fijimacintosh when we weren’t even [anybody] yet and told us in his prime that we would blow up. He pulled up to the hood in a sprinter [with] all [of] his guys to [Fiji’s] mom’s house just to meet us. Then put us on the lineup for his show in Atlanta.”

Trippie said that Rock was a caring person and always praised Trippie and his work. He said he just wants everyone to be safe and to cherish life. “He wasn’t a selfish person either. He always praised me and my friends that aren’t famous, working with n**gas [and] flying to us. We always bonded over the fact that we both got to make hits with XXX during his journey here. I just want everyone to be safe and think about [your] life and family before [you] make [decisions]. I love you, man. Until we meet again, brother @Pnbrock. Thank you for everything,” he concluded. Trippie Redd shared several photos and videos of himself and Rock during happier times in the Instagram post.

PnB Rock passed away on Monday (Sept. 12) when he was shot and killed at a Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles, California. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, at least two suspects were involved in the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

You can see Trippie Redd’s tribute to PnB Rock down below: