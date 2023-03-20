Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Bryson Tiller is ready to hit the road again. After taking a five-year hiatus from touring, the “Let Em’ Know” singer announced earlier today (March 20) that he will be headlining his “Back and I’m Better Tour” starting at the beginning of May. “It’s simple. We back!” Tiller captioned his Instagram post. He then gave fans a hint of what to expect from the upcoming musical journey before reminiscing on his last time touring. “Taking a trip to the past and giving y’all a glimpse of the future. Five whole years without touring. Time really does fly… See y’all soon,” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryson (@brysontiller)

Tiller’s tour poster drew inspiration from the 1985 sci-fi classic Back to the Future, while its title was taken from lyrics to his 2015 single “Don’t.” In the opening moments of the song, the Louisville songwriter sung:

“Don’t, don’t play with her, don’t be dishonest. Aye, still not understanding this logic. Aye, I’m back, and I’m better. I want you bad as ever. Don’t let me just let up. I want to give you better. Baby, it’s whatever.”

Along with an upcoming tour, the 30-year-old R&B singer is also gearing up to release a new project, Tiller’s first since his 2021 album, A Different Christmas. When REVOLT caught up with Tiller in August 2022, the songwriter revealed he was working on his new album. Specifically, Tiller noted that he was finalizing the song selections “to make sure everything is right before putting it out.” The 25-city run will kick off in San Diego on May 4 and travel across the country, with stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Miami, and more before wrapping in Seattle on June 12. DJ Nitrane will be joining Tiller on the road. “Back and I’m Better Tour” tickets will go on sale March 24 at 10 a.m.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey reveals Missy Elliott, Future collabs on forthcoming album 'In Pieces'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

Tori Kelly returns with new "missin u" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

SZA responds to backlash of her showing love to a Portland fan on "SOS Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

T-Pain shares his renditions of classic records in new ‘On Top of The Covers’ LP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada remind women they're worthy of real love

By Ty Cole
  /  03.20.2023

6LACK reveals "PRBLMS" was inspired by a real-life crazy ex-girlfriend

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

The Isley Brothers hit up Tina Knowles-Lawson to secure their Beyoncé feature

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.18.2023

Toosii hands out flowers in new "Favorite Song" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Alex Vaughn releases new ‘The Hurtbook (Homegirl Pack)’ project

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Lizzo reveals "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" series is coming back with season two

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Usher drops off his latest single "GLU"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

VanJess announce breakup and Jess' forthcoming solo career

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about the meaning behind her 'In Pieces' album cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Bryson Tiller
R&B
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey reveals Missy Elliott, Future collabs on forthcoming album 'In Pieces'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

Tori Kelly returns with new "missin u" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

SZA responds to backlash of her showing love to a Portland fan on "SOS Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

T-Pain shares his renditions of classic records in new ‘On Top of The Covers’ LP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada remind women they're worthy of real love

By Ty Cole
  /  03.20.2023

6LACK reveals "PRBLMS" was inspired by a real-life crazy ex-girlfriend

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

The Isley Brothers hit up Tina Knowles-Lawson to secure their Beyoncé feature

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.18.2023

Toosii hands out flowers in new "Favorite Song" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Alex Vaughn releases new ‘The Hurtbook (Homegirl Pack)’ project

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Lizzo reveals "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" series is coming back with season two

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Usher drops off his latest single "GLU"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

VanJess announce breakup and Jess' forthcoming solo career

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about the meaning behind her 'In Pieces' album cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More