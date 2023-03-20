Bryson Tiller is ready to hit the road again. After taking a five-year hiatus from touring, the “Let Em’ Know” singer announced earlier today (March 20) that he will be headlining his “Back and I’m Better Tour” starting at the beginning of May. “It’s simple. We back!” Tiller captioned his Instagram post. He then gave fans a hint of what to expect from the upcoming musical journey before reminiscing on his last time touring. “Taking a trip to the past and giving y’all a glimpse of the future. Five whole years without touring. Time really does fly… See y’all soon,” he added.

Tiller’s tour poster drew inspiration from the 1985 sci-fi classic Back to the Future, while its title was taken from lyrics to his 2015 single “Don’t.” In the opening moments of the song, the Louisville songwriter sung:

“Don’t, don’t play with her, don’t be dishonest. Aye, still not understanding this logic. Aye, I’m back, and I’m better. I want you bad as ever. Don’t let me just let up. I want to give you better. Baby, it’s whatever.”

Along with an upcoming tour, the 30-year-old R&B singer is also gearing up to release a new project, Tiller’s first since his 2021 album, A Different Christmas. When REVOLT caught up with Tiller in August 2022, the songwriter revealed he was working on his new album. Specifically, Tiller noted that he was finalizing the song selections “to make sure everything is right before putting it out.” The 25-city run will kick off in San Diego on May 4 and travel across the country, with stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Miami, and more before wrapping in Seattle on June 12. DJ Nitrane will be joining Tiller on the road. “Back and I’m Better Tour” tickets will go on sale March 24 at 10 a.m.