Just before Christmas Day arrives this weekend, Bryson Tiller and Tyla Parx have slipped in one more offering to help spread some more holiday cheer. Yesterday (Dec. 22), the pair dropped off a brand new animated visual for “Ain’t A Lonely Christmas Song,” their duet that originally debuted on Tiller’s A Different Christmas project last year. In the song, Parx opens up about how Christmas looks different for her this year because she now has someone special to spend it with:

“I’m used to buyin’ presents for myself ’cause I ain’t been in love with no one else/ And I’m used to bein’ at the family function, showin’ up with liquor and myself/ I ain’t used to this big house bein’ home, so damn good at bein’ all alone but this year’s different ’cause I got you, ooh/ So no, this ain’t a lonely Christmas song, thank you for your presence”

Regarding the video, the songstress says, “We really wanted to capture what the song meant for each of us in the video. Whether it’s family, a new love or being around friends, the song is about experiencing these important moments together.”

In related news, Parx will star as Donna Summer in the forthcoming Casablanca Records biopic, Spinning Gold, which is scheduled to hit theaters on March 31, 2023. She will share the screen with fellow stars Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Pink Sweat$ and Ledisi, who pay tribute to George Clinton, Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, Bill Withers and Gladys Knight, respectively.

Tiller’s last full-length project was 2020’s A N N I V E R S A R Y, a 10-track body of work with a single feature from Drake. That album peaked at the number five spot on the Billboard 200 with 57,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold.

Be sure to press play on the visualizer for “Ain’t A Lonely Christmas Song” by Bryson Tiller featuring Tyla Parx down below.