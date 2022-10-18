Last month, Bryson Tiller dropped off his latest single “Outside,” a Vinylz, Velous, Jack Uriah, Neil Dominique, and Wow Jones-produced offering that’s centered around a woman scarred from a toxic relationship:

“White nail polish, 10 toes down, look back at it, shawty, don’t look down, tattoo peakin’ through the see-through, body critical, ICU, I see you, used to be in love, now you’re like, ‘F**k Cupid,’ hate to be your ex, know that n**ga feel stupid, thumbin’ through the ‘gram, tryna figure out where you been, all he need to know is that you’re outside, watchin’ real time while you’re too live, easily adjusted to your new life, since you let loose, he been too tight, tight…”

Today (Oct. 18), fans are able to check out the official video for “Outside,” which comes courtesy of Edgar Esteves. The clip takes on an artistic feel, beginning with shots of Tiller and two others in an all-black setting. Things then switch to an all-white room with a bevy of beautiful women and a warehouse with an old-school Lamborghini.

It’s been a couple of years since the Louisville, KY talent released his third studio LP A N N I V E R S A R Y, a 10-track body of work with a single feature from Drake. The album peaked at the number five spot on the Billboard 200 with 57,000 first-week album-equivalent units. Months later, Tiller would unveil a deluxe edition of A N N I V E R S A R Y with five additional cuts and a collaboration alongside Big Sean. Since then, he’s released the holiday-themed projects Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before and A Different Christmas. More recently, he teamed up with Diddy for the infectious offering “Gotta Move On.” Press play on Tiller’s “Outside” video below.