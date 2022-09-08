Photo: Cover art for Bryson Tiller’s “Outside”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.08.2022

It’s been a couple of years since Bryson Tiller dropped his third studio LP A N N I V E R S A R Y, which contained 10 songs and a single feature from Drake on the standout cut “Outta Time.” The album was a top five success for the Louisville talent on the Billboard 200 thanks to 57,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Months after its initial release, Tiller upgraded A N N I V E R S A R Y with a deluxe edition, adding on five songs — including the Big Sean-assisted “Still Yours.”

Since A N N I V E R S A R Y made landfall, Tiller has also released a holiday EP titled A Different Christmas, complete with collaborations alongside Justin Bieber, Kiana Ledé, Poo Bear, Tayla Parx, and his daughter Halo. Outside of his own work, he’s also contributed to recent drops like Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” and Chris Brown’s “Need You Right Here.” Today (Sept. 8), Tiller returns with a new single titled “Outside,” a Vinylz, Jack Uriah, Neil Dominique, and Wow Jones-produced offering that sees him longing for a woman that’s stuck in a toxic relationship:

“Way too many fall in your direction, choices like testin’, but you’re selective, yeah, that a** too swole and I’m tryna grab that, if he get too close, tell that n**ga, ‘Back, back,’ he been callin’ your phone, but you don’t call back, let him know it’s his fault and he need to fall back, used to be in love, now you’re like, ‘F**k Cupid,’ hate to be your ex, know that n**ga feel stupid, thumbin’ through the ‘gram, tryna figure out where you been, all he need to know is that you’re outside…”

Press play on the visualizer for Bryson Tiller’s “Outside” below. The song is expected to appear on his long-awaited album Serenity.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Bryson Tiller
Singles

