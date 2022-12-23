Last Saturday (Dec. 17), Wiz Khalifa paid a visit to Superstar Jay at SiriusXM’s Shade 45, where he spoke on his latest LP, Multiverse, his career successes, family and much more. At one point, Jay asked Khalifa about the possibility of doing a Verzuz and who he would want to go up against. In response, the Taylor Gang talent brought up a certain New Orleans legend as his choice:

“[Lil] Wayne. I think that would be fun. Yea. ‘Cause Wayne’s a really dope performer, so it’s like, with him… me and him going back and forth, like, performing bangers? That s**t [would] be hard. And we both smoke hella weed, and I think that would be more like a concert than a Verzuz (laughs).”

Interestingly enough, both artists have appeared on the same Verzuz installment in the past. During Three 6 Mafia’s iconic matchup with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Wiz and Wayne provided support during a performance of the Juicy J collaborations “Errday” and “Bandz a Make Her Dance (Remix),” respectively.

Back in October, Lil Wayne was asked about his ideal Verzuz during a sit-down with Marcellus Wiley for the former NFL defensive end’s “More To It” podcast. Given the option to complete alongside his Cash Money and Young Money family, the “Lollipop” star revealed that he would enjoy a clash of the titans against the house that Hov built:

“I would say, the best competition, I’m going to have to go with Roc-A-Fella.”

Earlier in that same interview, Weezy F. gave JAY-Z his flowers: “When you do this rapping thing, obviously like football, every sport is different. You play hockey, I’m sure they got something that they only know about. Something that they probably can’t explain, but only they know. That thing in rap, that we only know in rap, he has that. He’s the Tom Brady of that.”

Check out Wiz Khalifa‘s full interview with Superstar Jay below.